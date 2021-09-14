A beginner’s guide to the W. E. B. Du Bois Library

I have a bone to pick on campus –– and it happens to be in the vegan section of the dining halls. From an outsider’s perspective, the University of Massachusetts dining program seems to be very inclusive for students with dietary restrictions, whether religious or health related. Upon further observation, however, there are cracks in the dining experience. I don’t think UMass Dining is all that when it comes to catering to people’s needs.

FRANKLIN, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO