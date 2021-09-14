CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Carr's TD pass caps Raiders rally past Ravens 33-27 in OT

By JOSH DUBOW
WHIO Dayton
WHIO Dayton
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HLtNO_0bvGBsI800
Ravens Raiders Football Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Casey Hayward (29) and quarterback Derek Carr (4) celebrate after defeating the Baltimore Ravens during overtime in an NFL football game, Monday, Sept. 13, 2021, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/David Becker) (David Becker)

LAS VEGAS — (AP) — After a premature bench-clearing celebration and a couple of blunders that almost cost the Raiders the game, the party could finally begin for real after the first game with fans in Las Vegas.

The Raiders won an exhilarating and exhausting season opener thanks to a furious rally, a stellar defensive play from Carl Nassib and a perfect play call that produced a 31-yard touchdown pass from Derek Carr to Zay Jones that gave the Raiders a 33-27 win over the Baltimore Ravens on Monday night.

“Felt like I died and woke up. And died. And woke up again," coach Jon Gruden said. “I was like a cat — I had multiple lives.”

Carr engineered three game-tying drives in the fourth quarter and before winning it in the wild overtime.

He appeared to win it with a 33-yard TD pass to Bryan Edwards on the first possession of overtime only to have the celebration halted when replay put the ball at the 1.

An unsuccessful QB sneak, a false start from rookie Alex Leatherwood and then an interception that deflected off Willie Snead's hands appeared to cost the Raiders the game.

Then Nassib delivered the strip sack of Lamar Jackson in his first game since becoming the first active NFL player to come out as gay in the offseason.

“I’m really happy that we got we got the win on the day that kind of made a little bit of history,” Nassib said.

The Raiders then made another blunder by committing a delay of game before a field goal try, leading to Gruden sending the offense back on the field.

The Ravens sent a blitz and Carr lofted a pass that Jones ran under for the score, sending the Raiders pouring out on the field for a second celebration.

“I’m glad coach trusted us, put it in our hands at the end,” Carr said. “Because it always feels good to win that way, especially when you almost gave away.”

The Raiders trailed 14-0 early, ending a 98-game, regular-season win streak for the Ravens when leading by at least 14 points dating to 2004.

The loss capped a rough stretch for the Ravens, who have had a run of injuries that sidelined top three running backs J.K. Dobbins, Gus Edwards and Justice Hill, as well as cornerback Marcus Peters, for the season.

“We just didn’t close the game out when we had the opportunity to do it three or four times,” coach John Harbaugh said. “That’s what you need to do when you have an opportunity to win, you got to win. We just didn’t do that tonight.”

They had won the past five openers by a margin of 177-26, but came up short in this nail-biter thanks to a strong game from Carr, who threw for 435 yards .

The overtime came after a wild back-and-forth fourth quarter that featured the Raiders rallying to tie the game on three separate occasions, with Carr driving Las Vegas to a tying 55-yard field goal in the final 37 seconds.

The Ravens had taken the lead when Jackson scrambled 28 yards to help set up Justin Tucker's 47-yard field goal.

But Jackson is still haunted by the two late fumbles.

“That ticked me off,” he said. “I hate any type of turnover.”

The Raiders earlier got a forced fumble by Quinton Jefferson against Jackson to set up Josh Jacobs' 15-yard TD run, tying the game at 17. The Ravens answered when former Raider Latavius Murray ran it in from 8 yards one play after Jackson found Sammy Watkins on a mismatch for a 49-yard pass.

Carr then connected on a 37-yard pass to Henry Ruggs III that set up a tying 10-yard TD to Darren Waller with 3:44 to play.

SPECTACULAR PLAY

Jackson's TD pass to Marquise Brown in the first half was a spectacular individual effort. He escaped pressure from Maxx Crosby and Yannick Ngakoue and scrambled before finding Brown in the back of the end zone for a 10-yard score.

According to NFL NextGen stats, Jackson took 7.84 seconds to throw for the fifth longest on a TD pass in the past five seasons and scrambled 27 yards for his most ever on a TD.

GO FOR IT

The Ravens went for it twice on fourth down in the first half, getting a 35-yard TD run from Ty'Son Williams on the first. Murray got stuffed by K.J. Wright on the second.

The Raiders got stopped on a fourth-and-1 run by Jacobs at the Ravens 13 in the third quarter.

SLOW START

The Raiders got off to a sluggish start offensively after sitting most of their starters in the preseason. A holding penalty and botched snap spoiled a promising first drive that reached the Ravens 21 before going backwards and ending in a punt.

The Raiders then punted on the next three drives, marking the first time in 15 years they punted on the first four drives of the season.

They then scored twice late in teh half to make it 14-10 at the break.

INJURY REPORT

Ravens: G Tyre Phillips was taken off the field on a cart late in the first half after injuring his leg and didn't return.

Raiders: G Denzelle Good left in the first half with a knee injury. ... Ngakoue left in the second half with a hamstring injury. ... DT Gerald McCoy was taken off on a cart in the fourth quarter with a knee injury.

UP NEXT

Ravens: Host Kansas City on Sunday night. Baltimore has lost four straight against the Chiefs, including all three matchups between Jackson and Patrick Mahomes.

Raiders: Visit Pittsburgh on Sunday.

___

More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
reviewjournal.com

Raiders report: With Derek Carr ailing, team adds quarterback

■ Tuesday — Off ■ Wednesday — Practice, 10:50 a.m. ■ Thursday — Practice, 10:50 a.m. ■ Friday — Practice, 11 a.m. ■ Sunday — vs. Miami Dolphins, Allegiant Stadium, 1:05 p.m. Quote of the day. Raiders’ coach Jon Gruden is pleased with his team’s 2-0 start against two of...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Derek Carr
Person
Gus Edwards
RaiderMaven

Raiders Beat Ravens, 33-27, in Overtime Thriller

For a while, it appeared the Las Vegas Raiders were not quite ready for primetime. Still, in the end, they gave a packed house at Allegiant Stadium and a national television offense a drama to remember. The Raiders fell behind by two touchdowns in the second quarter. Still, Derek Carr...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Raiders win stunner in overtime over Ravens, 33-27

The first game with fans at Allegiant Stadium is in the books and what a fun game it was on Monday Night Football. After a back and forth game, the Raiders tied the game at 17-17 with under 10 minutes left in the fourth quarter. And then later in the quarter, the Raiders tied it up at 24-24 with a Darren Waller touchdown with under four minutes left.
NFL
silverandblackpride.com

Final score: Raiders 33, Ravens 27 (overtime)

After a 2020 season in which the Las Vegas Raiders played one wild game after another, their first game of the 2021 season was another rollercoaster — this time in front of fans at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas for the first time. Let’s look at some keys to the...
NFL
baltimorebeatdown.com

4 takeaways from the Ravens’ 27-33 overtime loss to the Raiders

The Ravens came out on the wrong end of a Monday night thriller in Week 1, losing to the Raiders in overtime by a score of 33-27. It was a wild, electric contest that saw an almost impossible game script play out in Las Vegas. Baltimore scored the first 14...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Raiders#American Football#Td#Justice Hill#Nextgen#Dt G
newschain

Las Vegas Raiders edge out Baltimore Ravens 33-27 in overtime

A 31-yard touchdown pass from Derek Carr sealed a thrilling overtime win for the Las Vegas Raiders as they overcame the Baltimore Ravens 33-27 in the NFL on Monday night. In the Raiders’ first game in front of spectators in Las Vegas due to past pandemic restrictions, Carr hit Zay Jones with his second TD pass of the night to cap off the comeback victory.
NFL
Yardbarker

Ravens crap out in 33-27 OT loss in Vegas

You can run from key preseason injuries, activity-limiting illness and a porous offensive line, but you can’t hide. The Ravens looked disjointed in most phases of their offense and defense, yet still had a chance to put away the Raiders, even getting a lucky break near the end of overtime. But the attempted heroics of Lamar Jackson resulted in two big turnovers and the Raiders ultimately cashed in on both.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Baltimore Ravens
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Bleacher Report

Zay Jones' TD Lifts Derek Carr, Raiders to Wild OT Win vs. Lamar Jackson, Ravens

The Las Vegas Raiders wasted no time getting into the win column for the 2021 campaign, and they did it in dramatic fashion. Las Vegas defeated the Baltimore Ravens 33-27 in overtime in Monday's AFC showdown at Allegiant Stadium. It is a game that will not soon be forgotten, as the Raiders initially celebrated on the field when they thought Bryan Edwards scored on a deep ball only for it to be overturned.
NFL
pvtimes.com

Carr, Waller ground Ravens in OT

The Las Vegas Raiders defeated the Baltimore Ravens in overtime, 33-27, on Monday night at Allegiant Stadium. After Monday’s game, it’s no secret who Derek Carr’s favorite receiver is going to be this year. Out of his 56 pass attempts, Carr targeted tight end Darren Waller 19 times. From those 19 targets, Waller caught ten passes for 105 yards and an extremely crucial fourth-quarter touchdown. His touchdown tied the game at 24 apiece, before both teams exchanged field goals in the final minute of regulation to send the game into overtime.
NFL
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Nassib's strip-sack helps Raiders in OT victory over Ravens

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Carl Nassib described the electric atmosphere inside a frenzied Allegiant Stadium with one word: “Bananas.”. But of the 61,756 rabid fans in attendance for “Monday Night Football,” one just happened to be a non-football fan. Andrew Erazos, a 60-year-old server at a local steakhouse, is a Carl Nassib fan.
NFL
The Oregonian

Raiders stun Baltimore Ravens 33-27 in wild OT win, treat Las Vegas fans to thrilling home debut on Monday Night Football: Highlights, reaction

Week 1 of the 2021 NFL season ended in the most ridiculous fashion football fans have likely ever seen. In the first NFL game with fans in attendance in Las Vegas, quarterback Derek Carr threw a 31-yard game-winning touchdown to wide receiver Zay Jones in overtime to give the Raiders a 33-27 win over the Baltimore Ravens on Monday Night Football.
NFL
Bleacher Report

Lamar Jackson Rumors: Ravens QB 'Immersed' in Season Prep, Not Contract Negotiations

Lamar Jackson has attempted to negotiate his own contract extension with the Baltimore Ravens without using an agent, but the quarterback could now be too focused on the season to complete a deal. According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, Jackson is "immersed in his quarterbacking job," which means "his negotiating skills...
NFL
ClutchPoints

Derek Carr reminisces after leading Raiders to wild OT victory over Ravens

The entire Sin City heaved a collective sigh of relief on Sunday after the Las Vegas Raiders escaped with a 33-27 win over the Baltimore Ravens in overtime. The Raiders showed grit in the fourth quarter, climbing back from a seven-point hole in the dying minutes to force an extra period against the visiting Ravens. From there, the Silver and Black held on, led by the stirring play of star quarterback Derek Carr.
NFL
chatsports.com

Host Raiders defeat Ravens 33-27 in OT

LAS VEGAS — After a premature bench-clearing celebration and a couple of blunders that almost cost the Raiders the game, the party could finally begin for real after the first game with fans in Las Vegas. The Raiders won an exhilarating and exhausting season opener thanks to a furious rally,...
NFL
WRIC TV

Raiders beat Ravens in wild OT finish, 33-27

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Zay Jones caught a 31-yard pass from Derek Carr with 3:44 left in overtime to give the Las Vegas Raiders a 33-27 win over the Baltimore Ravens on Monday Night Football on ABC8. The Raiders appeared to have won the game earlier in overtime, but a...
NFL
WHIO Dayton

WHIO Dayton

Dayton, OH
42K+
Followers
64K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

WHIO TV Channel 7 is serving the Dayton-Miami Valley Area local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.whio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy