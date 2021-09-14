CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Brevard County, FL

WATCH: 2020 Space Coast Sports Hall of Fame Ambassador Bill Posey: Our Car Guy in Congress

spacecoastdaily.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSPACE COAST DAILY TV: The Friday Night Locker Room’s Steve Wilson talks with. Congressman Bill Posey – the Space Coast Sports Hall of Fame 2020 Sports Ambassador inductee. Posey, who has been a motorsports competitor, entrepreneur and advocate for more than 57 years – and is currently the co-chair of the Congressional Motorsports Caucus and Auto Racing Caucus. (Please note this interview took place prior to the COVID-19 threat)

spacecoastdaily.com

Comments / 0

Related
Fox News

Gabby Petito's stepfather lays a stone cross at spot where her remains were found

Gabby Petito's stepfather on Tuesday visited the Wyoming site where her body was found by investigators last weekend and marked it with a cross made out of stone. Petito's body was discovered on Sunday at the Spread Creek Dispersed Campground in the Bridger-Teton National Forrest more than a week after she was reported missing and her remains were identified this week. Her death is being investigated as a homicide.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Sports
State
California State
City
Jacksonville, FL
County
Brevard County, FL
State
Florida State
City
Tampa, FL
City
Okeechobee, FL
City
Ocala, FL
Brevard County, FL
Government
Brevard County, FL
Sports
City
Bradenton, FL
City
Melbourne, FL
Local
Florida Government
NBC News

Biden, Macron to meet in person amid submarine tension

WASHINGTON — The White House acknowledged Wednesday that U.S. officials could have consulted and communicated better with their French counterparts over a nuclear-powered submarine deal with Australia that has triggered a diplomatic firestorm with France. In a joint statement following a call between President Joe Biden and French President Emmanuel...
POTUS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bill Posey

Comments / 0

Community Policy