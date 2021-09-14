WATCH: 2020 Space Coast Sports Hall of Fame Ambassador Bill Posey: Our Car Guy in Congress
SPACE COAST DAILY TV: The Friday Night Locker Room’s Steve Wilson talks with. Congressman Bill Posey – the Space Coast Sports Hall of Fame 2020 Sports Ambassador inductee. Posey, who has been a motorsports competitor, entrepreneur and advocate for more than 57 years – and is currently the co-chair of the Congressional Motorsports Caucus and Auto Racing Caucus. (Please note this interview took place prior to the COVID-19 threat)spacecoastdaily.com
