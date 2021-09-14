Special Weather Statement issued for Western Crook, Wyoming Black Hills by NWS
Effective: 2021-09-13 18:11:00 MDT Expires: 2021-09-13 22:45:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Western Crook; Wyoming Black Hills A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of south central Crook County through 1045 PM MDT At 1013 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 3 miles east of Pine Haven, or 18 miles west of Sundance, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Sundance. This includes Interstate 90 in Wyoming between Mile Markers 161 and 188. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPHalerts.weather.gov
