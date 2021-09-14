Mackenzie to Use Drive-Through Format for 2021 Senior Expo

Rep. Ryan Mackenzie (R- Berks/Lehigh) today announced his Senior Expo scheduled for Thursday, Sept. 30, in Macungie will now be conducted as a drive-through event. “With the uptick in COVID-19 cases in the region, we want to take every step possible to protect the health and safety of our senior citizens, their loved ones, and the many vendors who take part in the expo each year,” Mackenzie said. “The drive-through format limits contact while still providing our seniors with a lot of helpful information about programs and services available to support them and improve their quality of life.”