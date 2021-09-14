CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Some clear speaking

 9 days ago

It seems to me there are some issues that need to be stated clearly:. 1) President Biden is not responsible for the alarming rise in COVID-19 infections. He has asked and begged ad nauseum for people to get vaccinated. And it is not the delta variant that is causing the rise. It is the people who, without medical or religious reason, refuse to get vaccinated. It's simple!

CNET

COVID vaccine mandates are here. Here's everyone who needs proof of vaccination

For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO and CDC websites. Since President Joe Biden announced COVID-19 vaccine mandates on Sept. 9, there have been several challenges to the plan from congressional Republicans as well as local and state officials. The new White House policy would mandate vaccines for all federal employees and contractors who do business with the federal government, as well as for health care workers at Medicare and Medicaid facilities. Additionally, the plan directs the Labor Department to require all businesses with 100 or more employees to ensure that their workers are either vaccinated or tested weekly.
CBS Denver

Colorado Congresswoman Diana DeGette Hosts Mental Health Hearing Focusing On Children During The Pandemic

DENVER (CBS4)– Colorado Congresswoman Diana DeGette hosted a hearing that focused specifically on children and COVID-19 with mental health experts. The pandemic has taken a mental toll on the younger generation, with Children’s Hospital Colorado declaring an emergency in the state. (credit: CBS) “What can parents and communities be doing right now to support you to prevent crises?” asked DeGette. Rep. Diana DeGette (credit: CBS) “Children are being affected by the pandemic but not only by the pandemic, but all of the things that are around the pandemic, the financial uncertainty and other issues,” said Arthur Evans with the American Psychological Association. “They have to be on the lookout for those signs and symptoms that their children are experiencing difficulty and make sure that their children, they are doing everything they can to connect their children to services.” The chair of the American Academy of Pediatrics also address the vaccine for children 5 to 11, saying that dose is about a third of what adults receive.
Times-Argus

Scott: Increased cases won't trigger state of emergency

MONTPELIER — While coronavirus cases are up in Vermont, likely due to the Labor Day weekend, Gov. Phil Scott said increased cases alone will not cause him to declare another state of emergency. At the governor’s regular news conference Tuesday, Michael S. Pieciak, commissioner of the Department of Financial Regulation,...
The 74

5 Ways to Make Masks Less Stressful for Kids During the Pandemic

Most public schools in our region have now returned to five days of full-time, in-person instruction after almost 18 months of virtual and hybrid learning. Many parents met this day with both excitement and trepidation as elementary-age children, who are too young to be vaccinated, re-entered schools just after the Delta variant surge. Many parents […]
theeastcountygazette.com

Fourth $2000 Stimulus Checks: Will Americans Still Receive Relief Payment?

Families have received much-needed financial assistance throughout the pandemic, from stimulus checks to advance child tax credit payments. Last week, millions of families received their third child tax credit check for up to $300 per child. And about 2 million more California residents received their second round of Golden State Stimulus checks for $600 (or up to $1,100) on Sept. 17.
Daily Mail

Texas school board AXES black principal who was told to remove intimate Facebook snaps with white wife

A Texas school board has moved towards firing a principal over claims he pushed critical theory after he raised eyebrows over an intimate Facebook photoshoot with his wife. On Monday, the Grapevine Colleyville Independent School District school board unanimously voted 7-0 for the non-renewal of Colleyville Heritage High School principal Dr. James Whitfield's contract.
HuffingtonPost

Army Officer Admits Having All Vaccines But Not COVID-19 Shot Because Of 'Freedom'

U.S. Army Lt. Col. Paul Douglas Hague raised eyebrows on Wednesday when he admitted to Fox News’ Sean Hannity that he had received all the vaccines mandated for service members but wouldn’t receive the COVID-19 shot because of “freedom.”. Hague said he objected to the Pentagon’s mandatory COVID-19 vaccination order...
MilitaryTimes

Top Army spokesperson suspended after abysmal climate survey

The Army’s highest-ranking public affairs officer and top spokesperson has been suspended from her duties after 97 percent of respondents to a command climate survey for her office reported “workplace hostility.”. Brig. Gen. Amy E. Johnston took over as the service’s chief of public affairs in April 2019, according to...
Fox News

Tucker Carlson: Joe Biden revealed why he supports illegal immigration in 2015, he wants to change the country

You’ve got to ask yourself, as you watch the historic tragedy that is Joe Biden’s immigration policy, what’s the point of this? Nothing about it is an accident, obviously. It is intentional. Biden did it on purpose. But why? Why would a president do this to his own country? No sane, first-world nation opens its borders to the world. Promising the poorest people on the planet that they can have endless free, taxpayer-funded services if they show up and break your laws isn’t just stupid. It’s suicidal. For generations, middle-class Americans had access to the best health care in the world. But not anymore. That’s over for good. Our system can’t handle this many destitute newcomers. Imagine what hospitals are going to look like a year from now? How about the schools? What Joe Biden is doing now will change this country forever. So, again, why’s he doing it?
