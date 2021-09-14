CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raiders vs. Ravens Instant Reaction

By Hondo S. Carpenter, Sr.
Las Vegas, Nev.--The Las Vegas Raiders and the Baltimore Ravens competed in the first NFL regular-season game on Monday night, with fans in attendance for the first regular-season game in the history of Allegiant Stadium.

This game wasn't pretty by either team. It looked like the first game of the year for both teams, which it was. But in the end, it was an overtime battle between two very good teams.

The Las Vegas Raiders made the fewest mistakes down the stretch, and they took the game 33-27.

The once-feared Silver and Black defense showed signs of hope tonight under new coordinator Gus Bradley. Playing against Lamar Jackson, one of the best quarterbacks in the National Football League, is never easy, but the Raiders defense played tough.

Derek Carr's offense didn't have its best night ever, but they never quit. Carr struggled with accuracy early, and new center Andre James had a rough night in his first career start.

There is an old adage in football that good teams find a way to win when they don't play well. That was the story tonight.

The Raiders have no time to waste thinking of this game; they head to Pittsburgh on a short week for a 10 a.m. PT game on Sunday against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

