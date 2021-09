The following is a guest contribution and reflects the author’s views alone. For information on how to submit an article to the Opinion Section, click here. I am writing to, and in solidarity with, the students who felt fear, loneliness, and grief in response to the recent “demonstration” on campus, where slurs were directed at marginalized communities, as highlighted in the recent opinion column by Kristal Grant ’24. I am also writing in solidarity with the students working to make campus a more equitable place that centers around the needs of the most marginalized.

PRINCETON, NJ ・ 15 HOURS AGO