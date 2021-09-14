Roughly 300 Afghan refugees coming to Middle Tennessee
About 300 Afghans will be coming to Nashville following the US military pull-out of Afghanistan. Catholic Charities and the Nashville International Center for Empowerment made the announcement today. Most of the 23,000 refugees who've arrived in the US are being housed at seven military bases. Tonight news4’s Tosin Fakile talks an Army veteran in Murfreesboro whose been instrumental in saving lives -- and encouraging fellow Americans to keep their hearts open.www.wsmv.com
