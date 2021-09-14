UTEP launches Banking Academy

UTEP President Heather Wilson is joined by bank executives to announce the university’s new Banking Academy on Sept. 8. The Banking Academy is part of the College of Business Administration and was launched to help address the shortage of banking professionals in the region and lack of diversity in banking. It is supported by a $1 million contribution from El Paso-based WestStar Bank, along with ‘significant contributions’ from GECU, Bank of America, Texas Bankers Association, Sunflower Bank, International Bank of Commerce and Commerce Bank, Wells Fargo, and JPMorgan Chase & Co., according to a news release.