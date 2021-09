WCIV – ABC News 4, by Eli Brand. Citadel cadets on Thursday evening laid out one American flag for each victim of the Sept. 11 attacks. “To bring out the flags for 9/11 is something I wish we could do more often. But it’s something that we love doing. We love to do it to honor those that we lost,” said John McGrarth, a senior at The Citadel and the president of the Citadel Republican Society, who helped organize the effort.

CHARLESTON, SC ・ 12 DAYS AGO