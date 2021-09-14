CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Real Estate

Inflated property values

By Editorials
Times-Argus
 9 days ago

Having read the recent story about the shortage of homes for Realtors to sell gives me much concern. Out-of-state buyers with high wages purchasing homes at prices the average Vermonter cannot afford is not the problem. The problem is the impact on senior citizens on Social Security. They may get a 2% increase based on the cost of living going up. Unfortunately, their property taxes can increase by as much as 60% according to the article as properties in their locale are sold at inflated prices to those wishing to escape nature's wrath at what we had done to the planet and COVID.

