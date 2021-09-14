How Much Do Electric Vehicles Actually Displace Gasoline? 500 Million Gallons Displaced in 2020 in USA
The growth of electric vehicles is fun and exciting to those of us who are interested in the new tech, but the truly important target is to cut gasoline use in order to stop catastrophic climate change (not to mention deadly air pollution). So, more than any stat about EV sales, what’s important is seeing less gasoline burned. Argonne National Laboratory has done analyses trying to determine what the answer to that is year after year. The conclusion of the lab’s most recent report, “Assessment of Light-Duty Plug-In Electric Vehicles in the United States, 2010–2020,” is that 500 million gallons of gasoline went unburned in 2020 in the USA due to fully electric cars and plugin hybrids.cleantechnica.com
