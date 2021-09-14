CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

Take care of our own

By Editorials
Times-Argus
 9 days ago

Twenty years ago, this country was rocked by multiple terrorist attacks — 20 years ago. That's a long time to never forget. Now, 20 years later, Afghanistan is rocked and the Taliban took over. The answer: Let's move them into the United States. Give them free money "for housing," of course.

www.timesargus.com

Comments / 0

Related
Washington Post

We must own our complicity in Afghanistan

The United States’ shame over its precipitous sprint out of Afghanistan will shadow the country’s conscience for a generation. Every horror story — and they will keep coming — is partly the result of our decision to bug out. The death and destruction that occur in previously secure parts of the country will be on the bipartisan decision to exit.
U.S. POLITICS
Plumas County News

Letter to the Editor: The attack is from our own citizens

Twenty years after the 9/11 attack by hijackers we are seeing similar death toll every two days with a daily death toll of 1500 from the Covid-19 and it’s mutant Delta. Just as in war, the fight against the Covid requires citizens to defend one and another and the country. Compared with what was asked of so many people 20 years ago the sacrifices required in this struggle is minimal to say the least. We don’t have to dig through the smoking ruins getting cancers or permanent respiratory illnesses all we have to do is get a shot. Wow how things have changed.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Times-Argus

Are we safer?

This is what the Hartford Courant had to say about he divisiveness of the nation:. On a surreal, sultry October night in 2001, the Yankees came back to the Bronx tied at two games apiece with the Oakland A’s in a playoff series delayed by the 9/11 attacks. The Yankees had been down 2-0 but battled back to force a deciding game, a moment that galvanized the hopes of a battered city. We would survive. We would prevail. We would show the world that the power of what unites us as a nation is greater than the fear sown by the attacks.
POLITICS
Best Life

If You're Unvaccinated, the White House Has a New Warning for You

Even in the face of the Delta variant, a growing body of evidence shows that being vaccinated is an effective way to protect yourself from COVID-19—especially in preventing death or hospitalization from the disease. Recently, full approval of the Pfizer vaccine from the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) led to a surge in new mandates to be put in place by local officials, making the shots a requirement to enter certain businesses such as bars, restaurants, theaters, and gyms. But while such changes have so far been limited to the city or state level, the White House has made it clear that a major set of changes is coming very soon and warning that those who are unvaccinated may feel the effects.
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Taliban
Best Life

Unvaccinated People Are Banned From This as of Oct. 1, Homeland Security Says

More than a year and half into the COVID pandemic, health experts and officials continue to urge that the best way to end surges of new cases is by getting more people vaccinated, especially as highly transmissible variants, like Delta, continue to spread. In the U.S., President Joe Biden recently announced a new plan that includes vaccination requirements for many workers, including healthcare and federal employees. But that's just one way the U.S. government is taking measures to get people vaccinated; the latest move comes from the Department of Homeland Security (DHS).
IMMIGRATION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Afghanistan
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
floridianpress.com

Biden Declares War On Unvaccinated Americans, GOP Governors, Orders Far-Reaching New Vaccine Mandates Affecting 100 Million

President Biden declared war on nearly 80 million unvaccinated Americans as well as GOP governors, claiming “pandemic politics” actions are undermining efforts as he unveiled the most aggressive and unconstitutional COVID vaccine mandates that will force 100 million federal government workers to get the shots or lose their jobs while using his sweeping power of the office to impose stringent new mandate rules on private sector businesses.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
truthorfiction.com

‘Biden And Harris Served With Impeachment Charge’

As presented in share format, Facebook users were exposed only to the claims in the headline, which suggested that United States President Joe Biden and U.S. Vice-President Kamala Harris were “served” with an “impeachment charge,” language clearly used to imply that Biden and Harris were formally or criminally “charged.”. Incidentally,...
U.S. POLITICS
The Guardian

How thousands of Haitian migrants ended up at the Texas border

Every night Guy would fall asleep to the sound of gunfire: warring gangs in the Haitian capital, Port-au-Prince, were fighting pitched battles in the city centre. By day, the country was roiled by bloody protests against food and fuel shortages. Roadblocks with burning tyres were commonplace, and the police responded with tear gas and billy clubs.
IMMIGRATION
hngn.com

Joe Biden Won't Be Able To Finish Presidential Term as More Americans Turn Against the President, International Expert Claims

President Joe Biden won't get to the completion of his presidential term, according to renowned international professor Joe Siracusa, who cautioned the 78-year-old leader that the job "ages people." Professor Joseph Siracusa, a political scientist, warned that the position of president "ages people," noting that many presidents appear healthier and...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

Comments / 0

Community Policy