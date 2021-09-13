Apple issues urgent iPhone software update to patch apparent security flaw

Apple sent out several emergency security updates Monday after researchers detected a flaw that allowed spyware to infect iPhones, Apple Watches and Mac computers. The updates were issued for the operating systems of most Apple devices in response to an investigation by Citizen Lab, a Canadian cybersecurity watchdog and research group, that discovered the mechanism used for infecting a Saudi activist’s iPhone with spyware developed by Israeli technology firm NSO Group. The spyware, known as “Pegasus,” allows for users to infect devices, such as computers, smartphones, and smart accessories, through messaging services without requiring the receiver to click on a link.
