Rock Hill PD now investigating Aug. 31 shooting as a homicide

RALEIGH, N.C. — Police said Wednesday that they have solved a 44-year-old murder case, but the suspect is already dead. Alma Jones, 77, was raped and killed in 1977, but no one was ever charged. In 2011, police were transferring boxes of evidence from older cases when they came across Jones' case and started looking into it again.
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte has seen a string of violent incidents involving young people in recent weeks. The month of September saw a 14-year-old charged with the murder of a 16-year-old, three 21-year-olds charged in connection to a drive-by shooting that killed 3-year-old Asiah Figueroa and injured his 4-year-old sister, and a 19-year-old and 15-year-old charged in a shootout that injured a 15-year-old and 1-year-old.
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A North Carolina State Highway Patrol trooper who was seriously injured when he was hit by a car on Interstate 485 last year returned to duty this week. Lopez-Alcedo was investigating a crash that killed five people on July 3, 2020, when his cruiser was hit by another vehicle and it rammed into him. He spent 42 days in the hospital with serious injuries to his brain and body. At one point, he was on a ventilator before he was able to breathe on his own by early August. The family raised more than $31,000 through GoFundMe to help with medical bills and other expenses related to Lopez-Alcedo's injuries.
SALISBURY, N.C. — Police in Salisbury said they have received 45 reports of stolen catalytic converters this year, and certain models are being targeted more than others. Catalytic converters are expensive car parts that contain precious metals, such as platinum, making them an easy target for thieves to sell in scrapyards.
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is asking for help finding people involved in a shooting that injured a baby and a teenager. The shooting involved a 19-year-old and a 15-year-old reportedly exchanging gunfire with a car that pulled up beside them. Police say the 19-year-old's bullets hit the 15-year-old in the leg and grazed a 1-year-old baby that was in the car with them.
