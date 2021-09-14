CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rock Hill, SC

Rock Hill PD now investigating Aug. 31 shooting as a homicide

By Curtis Carden
 9 days ago
A spokesperson for the department said the 30-year-old victim succumbed to his injuries.

WCNC

1977 rape, murder case solved but suspect is already dead

RALEIGH, N.C. — Police said Wednesday that they have solved a 44-year-old murder case, but the suspect is already dead. Alma Jones, 77, was raped and killed in 1977, but no one was ever charged. In 2011, police were transferring boxes of evidence from older cases when they came across Jones' case and started looking into it again.
RALEIGH, NC
WCNC

CMPD not ruling out teen suspects in shooting of 3-year-old

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte has seen a string of violent incidents involving young people in recent weeks. The month of September saw a 14-year-old charged with the murder of a 16-year-old, three 21-year-olds charged in connection to a drive-by shooting that killed 3-year-old Asiah Figueroa and injured his 4-year-old sister, and a 19-year-old and 15-year-old charged in a shootout that injured a 15-year-old and 1-year-old.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Clinton, SC
Rock Hill, SC
Rock Hill, SC
WCNC

Trooper seriously injured in crash on I-485 returns to duty

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A North Carolina State Highway Patrol trooper who was seriously injured when he was hit by a car on Interstate 485 last year returned to duty this week. Lopez-Alcedo was investigating a crash that killed five people on July 3, 2020, when his cruiser was hit by another vehicle and it rammed into him. He spent 42 days in the hospital with serious injuries to his brain and body. At one point, he was on a ventilator before he was able to breathe on his own by early August. The family raised more than $31,000 through GoFundMe to help with medical bills and other expenses related to Lopez-Alcedo's injuries.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

'It's much deeper' | Youth advocates renew push for outreach after yet another youth-involved shooting in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is asking for help finding people involved in a shooting that injured a baby and a teenager. The shooting involved a 19-year-old and a 15-year-old reportedly exchanging gunfire with a car that pulled up beside them. Police say the 19-year-old's bullets hit the 15-year-old in the leg and grazed a 1-year-old baby that was in the car with them.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Charlotte, NC
Charlotte local news

