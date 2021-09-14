Rock Hill PD now investigating Aug. 31 shooting as a homicide

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A North Carolina State Highway Patrol trooper who was seriously injured when he was hit by a car on Interstate 485 last year returned to duty this week. Lopez-Alcedo was investigating a crash that killed five people on July 3, 2020, when his cruiser was hit by another vehicle and it rammed into him. He spent 42 days in the hospital with serious injuries to his brain and body. At one point, he was on a ventilator before he was able to breathe on his own by early August. The family raised more than $31,000 through GoFundMe to help with medical bills and other expenses related to Lopez-Alcedo's injuries.

