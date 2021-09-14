Trevor Noah Reveals 'New' Daily Show: Weigh In on Late-Night Series' Revamp

The seven network and cable late-night shows will each tackle climate change on what they're calling Climate Night. Participating shows include The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Late Night with Seth Meyers, The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, The Late Late Show with James Corden, Full Frontal with Samantha Bee, Jimmy Kimmel Live! and The Daily Show with Trevor Noah. "I don't want to die," said Jimmy Kimmel, explaining his participation. "In the interest of recycling, please use whatever Jimmy Kimmel said," quipped Jimmy Fallon. "I'm proud to dedicate one entire night of my show to the climate, so I can say I wasn't part of the problem, I was 1/365th of the solution," added Stephen Colbert. Samantha Bee tells The New York Times she couldn't recall the late-night shows coordinating their efforts like this before. “And really, what’s a more compelling cause to combine forces on than the climate, which we require in order to do our shows?” she said. “We need to not be submerged underwater in order to have successful late-night shows. The need is great.”

