Trevor Noah Reveals 'New' Daily Show: Weigh In on Late-Night Series' Revamp

By Ryan Schwartz
 9 days ago

The Daily Social Distancing Show is no more. After a three-month hiatus, Trevor Noah ushered in a new era of The Daily Show on Monday, now filmed at ViacomCBS’ Times Square headquarters. Per Comedy Central, the “new” Daily Show “drops the Social Distancing moniker while holding onto the intimacy and creative elements that drove the success of the Emmy-nominated hit during the pandemic,” when Noah hosted the series from his apartment.

