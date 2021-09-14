Update: Legacy Fire in Davis County now 75% contained
DAVIS COUNTY, Utah, Sept. 13, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — The Legacy Fire in Davis County is now 75% contained, officials said Monday. “Fire resources will continue to monitor the fire perimeter and interior hot spots,” said a tweet from Utah Fire Info. “An updated acreage is unavailable at this time. A drone flight to map the acres is scheduled for this week.” The Utah Fire Info website said the fire is between 300 and 500 acres.gephardtdaily.com
