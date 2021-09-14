CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Davis County, UT

Update: Legacy Fire in Davis County now 75% contained

By Gephardt Daily Staff
Gephardt Daily
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDAVIS COUNTY, Utah, Sept. 13, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — The Legacy Fire in Davis County is now 75% contained, officials said Monday. “Fire resources will continue to monitor the fire perimeter and interior hot spots,” said a tweet from Utah Fire Info. “An updated acreage is unavailable at this time. A drone flight to map the acres is scheduled for this week.” The Utah Fire Info website said the fire is between 300 and 500 acres.

gephardtdaily.com

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

French envoy to return to U.S. after fence-mending Biden-Macron call

PARIS/WASHINGTON, Sept 22 (Reuters) - The U.S. and French presidents moved to mend ties on Wednesday, with France agreeing to send its ambassador back to Washington and the White House acknowledging it erred in brokering a deal for Australia to buy U.S. instead of French submarines without consulting Paris. In...
POTUS
NBC News

FDA OKs Pfizer's booster shot for older adults and people at high risk

The Food and Drug Administration authorized a third dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine Wednesday for emergency use in people ages 65 and up, as well as those 18 and older at high risk of exposure to the coronavirus or severe illness. Boosters are to be given at least six months after people get their second doses of the Pfizer vaccine.
INDUSTRY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Utah Government
Davis County, UT
Government
County
Davis County, UT
State
Utah State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weather#Wetlands#Salt Lake Valley#Gephardt Daily#The Utah Fire Info
CNN

Willie Garson, 'Sex and the City' actor, dead at 57

(CNN) — Actor Willie Garson, known for his role on the "Sex and the City" series and films, has died, according to his son, Nathen Garson. He was 57. "I love you so much papa. Rest In Peace and I'm so glad you got to share all your adventures with me and were able to accomplish so much," his son wrote on Instagram. "I'm so proud of you."
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy