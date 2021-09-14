Bellaire to celebrate homecoming Saturday

Bellaire High School’s homecoming celebration is Saturday. The crowning of the queen will take place at halftime of the Bellaire vs. Cambridge football game, which kicks off at noon Saturday at Nelson Field. The dance is from 7:30-10:30 p.m. in the high school cafeteria with the king being crowned at 7:35 p.m. Pictures with P.S.K. Innovations Photography will begin at 6:30 p.m. Parents are welcome from 6:30-7:45 p.m. Members of the court include, from front left, Jenna Miller, Lauren Hamilton, Katelyn Hart, Sydnie Watson, Josette Boston and Riley McGrew. King candidates, behind them from left, are Ethan Browne, Luke Farmer, Colt Sechrest, Jaren Cash, Jaiden Kesterson and Daniel Zwack.