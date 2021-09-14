School board to vote on St. Simons Elementary renovation contracts

The Glynn County Board of Education will vote tonight on a guaranteed maximum price for the third phase of construction work at St. Simons Elementary.

The proposed guaranteed maximum price is $9.59 million, which will include construction work on the two-story classroom addition.

The original school building, constructed in 1943 and located on Ocean Boulevard on St. Simons, will be modernized in a later phase of work.

“We have it in phases. Phase one, two and three have now been awarded. They are all related to the two-story classroom building,” said John Tuten, architect for Glynn County Schools during the school board’s work session last week. “…What has not been awarded yet in terms of the GMP is the new gym addition, administrative addition to the 1943 building and the kitchen in the 1943 building, and we’re calling those phase four.”

McKnight Construction is overseeing the project, which is funded mostly through ESPLOST IV.

The school board will also vote on a resolution and capital outlay contract that will allow the local district to use state funding for the modernization work on the 1943 building.

The state funding will be made available in fiscal year 2023.

“This application is for us to receive $1.6 million from the state for the construction of the gym, construction of the cafeteria, construction of the kitchen, as well as modernization of the building,” said Mike Blackerby, executive director of operations for Glynn County Schools.

The resolution on the table at tonight’s meeting will allow the school district to move forward with its application to the Georgia Department of Education.

“It has to be approved here first before it’s approved at the state level, but in the end if it’s approved by our board of education and the state board of education the total application will be for $1.6 million, and that will be reimbursed after the construction,” Blackerby said.

The school board will also vote tonight to:

• Approve an IXL site license for a K-12 comprehensive learning platform.

• Approve two grants for fiscal year 2022: the CTAE Perkins V grant and the Nita M. Lowery 21st Century Community Learning Centers grant.

• Approve an MOU with Glynn County Emergency Response and Recovery.

The school board meeting will begin at 6 p.m. and will be broadcast on the school district’s Facebook and YouTube pages.