Marian M (Ramsden) Wagner, educator, musician and activist
Marian Wagner, 78, passed away at home in Shelburne, VT on August 24, 2021. She was born Marian Marie Ramsden on April 21, 1943, in Oceanside, Long Island, New York. She was predeceased by her husband, Peter Wagner, late of Shelburne, by her parents, Beatrice Alice Rankins and Thomas Henry Ramsden, and by her brother Thomas Ramsden. She is survived by her brother Charles Ramsden and by her sister Laurie Lincoln, as well as many nieces and nephews.vtdigger.org
