Cardiac Involvement in Athletes Recovering From COVID-19: A Reason for Hope

Medscape News
 9 days ago

Satyam Sarma, MD; Brendan M. Everett, MD, MPH; Wendy S. Post, MD, MS. On March 12, 2020, the National Basketball Association suspended its 2020 season after 2 players tested positive for the novel severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2). Fears of rapid viral spread, among not just athletes but spectators, were motivating concerns for halting play. Shortly thereafter, the National Collegiate Athletic Association canceled the 2020 March Madness national basketball championship. A significant factor in the decision to cancel sporting events was concerns of myocardial involvement and injury associated with coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19). Early observational studies described some degree of cardiac involvement in up to 78% of infected patients, ranging from troponin elevations to features of myocarditis and myopericarditis on cardiac magnetic resonance imaging (MRI).[1] The uncertain risks for myocarditis, a leading cause of sports-related sudden cardiac death, and heightened risks for transmission among athletes with limited ability to don personal protective equipment, factored heavily in the decision to halt play during the early months of the pandemic.

#For Hope#Covid 19#Cardiology#Ecg#Md#Mph#Myopericarditis#Mri#Gadolinium#T1
