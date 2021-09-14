Phoebe Chamberlin, horse trainer, extrovert and friend

Phoebe Chamberlin, a lifelong resident of Brattleboro, VT, died on her 81st birthday on August 26th, 2021 following a 20 year struggle with Parkinson’s Disease. Born on August 26, 1940, Phoebe grew up and lived all her life until recently on the farm in West Brattleboro that had been in the Chamberlin family since the late 1800’s. Her parents, May and Henry Chamberlin, were poultry farmers but she turned the farm into a horse farm. She graduated from Brattleboro Union High School in 1958. Phoebe was a member of the First Congregational Church in West Brattleboro. One of her greatest pleasures was treating a wide range of friends to the annual sugar on snow supper at the church, where she held court at her own large table.