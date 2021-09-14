Charles R. Simpson, writer, activist and father
Charles Simpson, writer, community organizer, activist, teacher, scholar, husband, father, friend, died on May 3, 2021, in his home in Burlington, Vermont, after a battle with cancer. He is survived by his wife, Anita Rapone, his daughter, Ana Maria Simpson-Rapone, and his two sisters, Andrea Munafo White and Leslie Simpson.He also leaves behind a community of friends, comrades, and former students, who mourn his loss and treasure his significant contributions to intellectual discourse and ethical community action. Charles’ mind and his heart made the world a better, kinder, more interesting place.vtdigger.org
Comments / 0