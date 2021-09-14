CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cameron, OH

Beallsville picks up a volleyball win at Cameron

Times-Leader
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCAMERON — The Beallsville and Clay-Battelle volleyball teams converged on Cameron Monday evening as the Dragons hosted a Senior Night doubleheader. Cameron (0-4) dropped both matches to Beallsville (3-4) and Clay-Battelle (4-3). The first match of the night was between Cameron and Clay-Battelle and it got off to a rocky start. CB went up 3-1 early, but following a long conference between the referees, it was determined that the Cee-Bees had served out of order and the score was changed to 2-2.

www.timesleaderonline.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Look: Photo Of North Carolina Basketball Player Going Viral

A photo of a North Carolina men’s basketball player is going viral on social media on Wednesday evening. The photo has probably been messed with in Photoshop, but we can’t say that with 100 percent certainty. North Carolina junior forward Armando Bacot shared his preseason photo on social media. The...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Veteran College Football Quarterback Announces He’s Retiring

A veteran college football quarterback who spent time at three different college football programs has decided to retire. Bailey Hockman, a four-star recruit in the 2017 class, has decided to retire from football in order to spend more time with family. The former Middle Tennessee State, N.C. State and Florida...
COLLEGE SPORTS
mypanhandle.com

Sneads volleyball picks up road victory in Cottondale

COTTONDALE, Fla. (WMBB) – The Sneads volleyball team swept the Hornets 3-0 in Cottondale Thursday night. With the win, the Pirates improve to 7-4 on the season and will take on Gulf Breeze tomorrow. The Hornets fall to 10-3 on the year and will host Bozeman next on Monday, September...
COTTONDALE, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Cameron, OH
Local
Ohio Sports
City
Beallsville, OH
City
Bellaire, OH
hartfordcitynewstimes.com

Bruins pick up win over FW North

The Lady Bruins defeated Fort Wayne North Side in 3 sets last night, 25-13, 25-20, 25-20. Offensively, the Bruins served well, recording 11 aces. The Bruins converted 34 hits into 27 kills. Defensively, the Bruins allowed just 7 dropped balls and 8 free balls. Coach Shipley was pleased. “The team covered the court very well both on offense and defense. There were times in the last two sets that we dropped our level of play and allowed the scores to get close, but then the girls picked up their intensity again and were able to finish the match in 3 sets.”
FORT WAYNE, IN
Citizen Online

Local Roundup: Jordan-Elbridge volleyball picks up sweep

The Jordan-Elbridge volleyball team swept Hannibal 3-0 on Thursday by scores of 25-15, 25-15 and 25-20. Gabriella Smart paced the Eagles with 14 points, six digs, five aces, five kills and a pair of blocks. Sarah Lane contributed 11 assists, eight points and four aces. Taylor Eaton had seven points, five digs, six kills, a block and an ace. Kendra Anderson chipped in with four points, three digs and a kill. Carrie Williams had for points, two aces, two digs and a kill. Sydney Parsons had six points, two aces and two digs, Madyn LaFleur had two points and three digs and Val Reith had five digs.
CAYUGA, NY
hartfordcitynewstimes.com

Lady Bruins Pick Up First Win

The Lady Bruins girls soccer team won their first match of the season after a hard-fought 2-1 victory over Maconaquah last night. Coach Michelle Gross said “It was a great team effort.”. The Bruins (1-3) got goals from Kaylin Clamme & Kiley Eppard with an assist from Sophia Jennerjahn. The...
SOCCER
Daily Times

Scorpions, Broncos pick up volleyball wins; Panthers swept by Mustangs

FARMINGTON — After falling behind by as many as five points late in the opening game of Tuesday night's clash with Bloomfield, the Farmington Scorpion volleyball team rallied to a 3 games to none sweep at Bobcat Arena, earning their third straight win and improving their record to 5-1 on the season.
FARMINGTON, NM
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cameron
Times-Leader

Beallsville wins first; River falls

VINCENT — Warren Local scored 26 points in the second quarter to pull away from River Friday night by a score of 54-24. The Pilots (2-2) trailed 14-10 after one quarter, but the Vikings took control in the second 12-minute period. Austin Cramer ran for 123 yards and two TDs...
BEALLSVILLE, OH
Troy Messenger

Patriots pick up win over Lee-Scott

The Pike Liberal Arts Patriots traveled to take on region foe Lee-Scott Academy on Friday night and left with a 28-0 win over the Warriors. The win for the Patriots gives them their second in a row on the young season, The Pike Patriots defeated Hooper Academy last Friday night.
EDUCATION
KVOE

Emporia State volleyball picks up first win of season

The Emporia State volleyball was 1-1 Friday at the Fort Hays State Tiger Classic. They lost to Adams State in 3 sets 25-20, 25-22, 25-20. They defeated Black Hills State in 5 sets for their first win of the season – 25-21, 20-25, 25-17, 22-25, and 16-14. Shelby Ebert led...
EMPORIA, KS
austincountynewsonline.com

Third-Ranked Blinn Volleyball Picks Up Two More Wins At Temple Tournament

The third-ranked Bucs won both matches 3-0 to run their win streak to 13 straight and their season record to 14-1. Blinn dominated play Friday, beating Hill County College 25-18, 25-17, 25-14 in the early match and Brookhaven College 25-10, 25-6, 25-14 in the second match. “I thought the girls...
SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volleyball#Cb#The Cee Bees#The Blue Devils#St Johns
Natchitoches Times

Volleyball — Lady Demons step up for win at Lamar

BEAUMONT, Texas – In a key match against a familiar opponent, Northwestern State stepped up in a major way when it counted most to win a 3-1 (18-25, 25-13, 26-24, 25-18) decision at Lamar on Saturday afternoon. “This was the most important match to this point in the season for...
SPORTS
Columbus Telegram

Scotus picks up two more wins in Malcolm

Scotus Central Catholic volleyball has a little bit to go, but following two more wins on Saturday the Shamrocks are tied for the lead in wins among the rest of the state in Class C-1. Scotus defeated Louisville and Elmwood-Murdock while falling to Lincoln Lutheran on Saturday in three matches...
MALCOLM, NE
Enid News and Eagle

Pacers pick up pair of wins on senior night

The Pacers got a pair of wins over Booker T. Washington-Tulsa Memorial in a double-header on senior night Tuesday at Pacer Field. Jessica Revels went four for four with three RBI to lead the Pacers to a 22-1 win in the second half of the double-header. Both games ended in a run-rule after the teams had played five innings.
ENID, OK
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sports
Blue Devils
NewsBreak
Sports
WTHI

Vincennes Lincoln picks up first win of the season

Vincennes Lincoln won 13-10 in OT over Evansville Central. [photos] Inside Parker Schnabel's Mansion Where He Lives with His Partner. Drone Captures What No One Was Supposed to See. Definition. Boardman: Say Bye to Your Auto Insurance Bill if You Live in These Zip Codes. Auto Savings. 30 Movies That...
MOTORSPORTS
leadvilleherald

LCHS soccer picks up two more wins

The Lake County High School boys soccer team played two games last week, winning both and extending the team’s season record to 5-2. On Wednesday, Sept. 8, the Panthers played a league game against the Bruce Randolph School of Denver, which finished with a score of 8-0. Lake County’s team opened the scoring early with two first-half goals, and then continued with six unanswered goals in the second half.
LAKE COUNTY, CO
Laurel Outlook

J–Hawks pick up easy win

The Joliet football team coasted to a 42–8 win over Lone Peak on Saturday to move to 2–0 on the season. Head Coach George Warburton said, “We continue to get better on both sides of the ball and are able to involve many different players throughout the game.”. J–Hawk QB...
JOLIET, MT

Comments / 0

Community Policy