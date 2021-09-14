Beallsville picks up a volleyball win at Cameron

The Lady Bruins defeated Fort Wayne North Side in 3 sets last night, 25-13, 25-20, 25-20. Offensively, the Bruins served well, recording 11 aces. The Bruins converted 34 hits into 27 kills. Defensively, the Bruins allowed just 7 dropped balls and 8 free balls. Coach Shipley was pleased. “The team covered the court very well both on offense and defense. There were times in the last two sets that we dropped our level of play and allowed the scores to get close, but then the girls picked up their intensity again and were able to finish the match in 3 sets.”

FORT WAYNE, IN ・ 15 DAYS AGO