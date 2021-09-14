CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reform advocates say new Texas bail law favors wealthy criminals

 9 days ago
Gov. Greg Abbott signed legislation Monday that changes how Texans get out of jail before their trial. Some critics say the measure discriminates against the poor.

The Independent

Texas governor quietly signs new law further restricting abortions

Without any public ceremony, Governor Greg Abbott of Texas has signed a bill into law that further limits access to abortion in the state.The law, Senate Bill 4, bans doctors from providing abortion-inducing medication to women who are seven or more weeks pregnant. The bill passed through Texas’ state legislature in August, and Mr Abbott quietly signed it on Friday, state records show.The new law comes on the heels of Senate Bill 8, a highly restrictive abortion law that Mr Abbott signed with much more fanfare in May. The United States Supreme Court declined to block that law earlier...
POLITICS
The Independent

Court asked to suspend law licenses of gun-waving couple

A Missouri official is asking the state Supreme Court to suspend the law licenses of a St. Louis couple who gained national attention last year when they waved guns at racial injustice protesters outside their home.Missouri Chief Disciplinary Counsel Alan Pratzel, in a court filing reported by KCUR-FM, cited Mark and Patricia McCloskey s guilty pleas to misdemeanors stemming from the June 2020 encounter. Pratzel’s office is responsible for investigating ethical complaints against Missouri lawyers.Mark McCloskey who is among several Republican candidates for U.S. Senate in 2022, pleaded guilty in June to misdemeanor fourth-degree assault and was...
CONGRESS & COURTS
San Angelo LIVE!

Gov. Abbott to Provide $100 Million to Local Governments to Fight Illegal Immigration

AUSTIN – Governor Greg Abbott announced Monday the availability of $100 million in grant funding through the Operation Lone Star (OLS) Grant Program to enhance interagency border security operations supporting OLS, including the facilitation of directed actions to deter and interdict criminal activity and detain non-citizens arrested for state crimes related to the border crisis.   "The grant funding available through this program will strengthen our response to the crisis at the border and help keep our communities safe," said Governor Abbott. "I encourage local governments to apply for…
AUSTIN, TX
CBS DFW

Governor Greg Abbott Requests Federal Emergency Declaration For Texas In Response To Border Crisis

AUSTIN (CBSDFW.COM) – Texas Governor Greg Abbott has sent a letter to President Joe Biden requesting an emergency declaration for the state as a result of the escalating crisis at the Texas-Mexico border. The letter specifically noted the situation in the Val Verde County city of Del Rio,  which they called ‘dire’. Thousands of migrants — mostly from Haiti — have converged on the city about 145 miles west of San Antonio. According to the latest Customs and Border Protection figures, more than 29,000 Haitians have arrived over the past 11 months. Some 12,000 of those are in South Texas, living in...
TEXAS STATE
CBS DFW

Texas Gov. Abbott Adds Property Tax Relief; Constitutional Amendment On Bail To 3rd Special Session Agenda

AUSTIN, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) —  Texas Governor Greg Abbott announced two new agenda items added to Texas Legislature’s including property tax relief and proposing a constitutional amendment on bail. Abbott submitted the note to the Secretary of the Senate on Wednesday, September 22.  “These two additional agenda items are crucial to improving the quality of life for all Texans,” said Abbott. “I look forward to working with my partners in the Legislature to pass these additional items that will lower property taxes and keep Texans safe.” Abbott outlined the reasoning behind the constitutional amendment on Bail in the note. “Legislation proposing a constitutional amendment to further protect the safety of the community, law enforcement, and victims, from accused criminals who may be released on bail, including by giving magistrates the discretion to deny bail under some circumstances to people accused of certain violent, sexual, or trafficking offenses.” The Third Special Session began on Monday, September 20.  
TEXAS STATE
CBS DFW

101 Texas Lawmakers Who Supported/Voted For New Abortion Law Being Threatened

AUSTIN (CBSDFW.COM) — CBS-11 has learned 101 lawmakers, most of them Republicans, were warned by the Texas Department of Public Safety, about a credible threat made against them after they voted for the fetal heartbeat bill earlier this year. Republican State Representative Matt Shaheen of Plano, who supported the bill during the regular legislative session, said Wednesday he received a call from DPS Tuesday night and that he also spoke with the FBI about the threat. “You’re alarmed at first, but quite frankly, every once in a while, we receive these types of threats.” A source said while lawmakers have received threats...
TEXAS STATE
San José Spotlight

Chung: Criminal justice reform begins with charging reform

Can you imagine a hospital where doctors receive little to no training on diagnosing patients? Can you imagine doctors who leave little to no notes after diagnosing patients? No reasonable patient would tolerate such lack of training, standards and professionalism. Similarly, no reasonable person should tolerate such lack of training, standards and professionalism at the Santa Clara County District Attorney’s Office.
SANTA CLARA COUNTY, CA
keranews.org

Texas Bill To Require Cash Bail For Those Accused Of Violent Crimes Becomes Law

Gov. Greg Abbott on Monday signed into law sweeping GOP-led bail legislation that requires people accused of violent crimes to put up cash to get out of Texas jails. Senate Bill 6 was passed by the Texas Legislature last month, after Abbott declared changes to the state’s bail system an emergency at the beginning of the state’s regular legislative session that began in January. At a summit in Houston, Abbott said the bail bill, named after a slain state trooper, was one he would have called lawmakers back for continuous special legislative sessions until they passed it.
TEXAS STATE
KSAT 12

How the new bail reform law could impact Bexar County

SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County court system is bracing for a new bail reform law that goes into effect Dec. 2. Gov. Greg Abbott signed Senate Bill 6, or the Damon Allen Act, on Monday. Allen was a state trooper who was murdered in 2017 by a man who was out on bond.
BEXAR COUNTY, TX
davisvanguard.org

Bail Reform Efforts Becomes a Two Year Bill

Sacramento – In 2020, the California voters defeated a measure that would have ratified SB 10. The measure was put on the ballot by the bail industry, but it’s defeat was sealed because many of the reformers strongly favoring bail reform opposed SB 10 because it replaced bail reform with a risk assessment guideline that many believed would actual increase pre-trial detention.
SACRAMENTO, CA
sandiegouniontribune.com

Latest California bail reform effort dies for this year

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A parolee’s arrest in a killing after he’d been released without bail helped torpedo the California Legislature’s latest attempt to reform the cash bail system for this year, the bill’s author said Thursday. Democratic Sen. Bob Hertzberg unsuccessfully tried several variations of a new measure after voters...
CALIFORNIA STATE
davisvanguard.org

2 More Criminal Justice Reform Bills Head to Gov – ‘Gang’ Law Modified, and 911 Call Alternatives to Cops

SACRAMENTO, CA — Two more criminal justice reform measures were approved by the CA Legislature Wednesday and sent to Gov. Newsom for his signature. Already, lawmakers have OK’d SB 2—which would maintain an investigatory body able to investigate and, if necessary, de-certify and effectively fire officers for breaching standards—and approved another measure, SB 16, that would make public more records about police misconduct.
SACRAMENTO, CA
KXAN

Gov. Abbott signs ‘Damon Allen Act’ bail reform bill into law, opponents say there’s more to be done

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Gov. Greg Abbott was in Houston on Monday to sign a bill aimed at reforming Texas’ bail system. The Damon Allen Act, passed by the Texas Legislature during the second special session this year, prohibits the release of people charged with violent crimes on personal or cash bond. It also requires defendants be granted and denied bail within 48 hours of their arrest and the person’s criminal history be examined before setting bail.
AUSTIN, TX
senadoelapr.org

Texas Legislature Passes Bail Reform – Corridor News

TThe Texas House and Senate have passed Gov. Greg Abbott’s second priority piece of legislation – bail reform, which the governor says he will sign into law. Both chambers passed SB6 last week. Filed by Senator Joan Huffman, R-Houston, bail reform was proposed in response to a wave of crime...
TEXAS STATE
