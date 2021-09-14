CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Neighbors Say Racial And Gang Tensions Are Fueling Violence In West Pullman, And Ald. Anthony Beale Has A Plan For Police To Step In

By Tara Molina
CBS Chicago
 7 days ago

CHICAGO (CBS) — For the past few months, we’ve tracked and investigated violence in the West Pullman neighborhood – where an off-duty Chicago firefighter was shot over the weekend in a mass shooting that also wounded a 15-year-old girl and left a woman dead.

People living and working in the area say gangs and racial tension are fueling the trouble. So CBS 2’s Tara Molina hit the streets to find out what can be done to put an end to it – and she found a possible solution.

A “cop house,” that’s what Ald. Anthony Beale (9th) calls the home base for Chicago Police officers and Cook County Sheriff’s deputies who he said is coming to the neighborhood soon – following the shooting Saturday night and continued targeted violence spanning months.

“I’m in the battle with them,” Beale said.

Beale spoke out Monday following the mass shooting two nights before on Kensington Avenue near Prairie Avenue. Schenia Smith, 42, was killed, and five others were hurt while walking to their cars after a birthday party – including off-duty firefighter Timothy Eiland, 32, who was shot in the face.

The shooting follows crimes we’ve tracked in the area since February, when car bombs injured several residents in a building also Kensington Avenue.

“There’s some racial tensions here,” said building owner Michael Taylor.

It is all happening one stretch of Kensington Avenue – a short street that runs in two pieces between Michigan Avenue and the Bishop Ford Freeway.

“It’s just a small group of people who are trying to send a message,” Taylor said.

Beale told Molina over the phone nothing has changed and no one from the city and stepped up or stepped in to help what he and others call targeted violence against Black people, involving local gangs. This is something the alderman acknowledged…

“It’s some racial and gang tension going back and forth – you know, you have the Latino area where you have gangs in that area, and then on the other side of the divide, you have African-American,” Beale said.

He said the violence problem in the area is directly related to decisions made within the Chicago Police Department.

“I’m down over 120 officers because the Strategic Task Force that has been put together has taken officers out of the districts – and this is the direct reflection of that,” Beale said.

We asked police about that. There was no response.

As for what can be done in the area, for now, the alderman said there are plans to get a home base in this neighborhood for law enforcement.

“We can get both communities to understand that the house in the middle that’s bringing everybody together – working with the police, working with the Sheriff’s department – and hopefully, we can combat some of this tension that’s going back and forth,” Beale said.

Chicago Police said no one was in custody in the mass shooting over the weekend, and there were no immediate updates on their investigation.

CBS Chicago

Tony Landers Charged In Attack On Ald. James Cappleman After Alderman Confronted Men Who Were Drinking In Public In Uptown

CHICAGO (CBS) — A man was charged with aggravated assault Tuesday in an attack on Ald. James Cappleman (46th) after the alderman confronted a group of men who had been drinking in public in Uptown. Tony Landers, 58, was charged with one misdemeanor count of aggravated assault on public property. Chicago Police said Cappleman suffered minor injuries after being struck with a blunt object at Leland and Racine avenues around 7:15 p.m. Saturday, and refused medical attention. In a statement, Cappleman said he received a text from a constituent that there were numerous drunken people at that Uptown corner. The alderman reported the...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

2 Boys, Ages 14 And 15, Shot And Wounded In Hyde Park

CHICAGO (CBS) — Two teenage boys were shot and wounded Tuesday evening in Hyde Park, and one was left in critical condition. As CBS 2’s Jermont Terry reported, the boys – ages 14 and 15 – were in a car ordering food at a McDonald’s drive-through at 5200 S. Lake Park Ave. at 6:30 p.m. when gunfire filled the neighborhood. It was not clear whether the shooter intentionally targeted the teenagers, but several shots went off. The younger boy was shot in the leg and was taken to the University of Chicago’s Comer Children’s Hospital in critical condition, police said. The older boy was...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Jamar Jarvis Convicted In 2018 Carjacking Of Off-Duty CPD Officer In Edgewater

CHICAGO (CBS) — A 21-year-old man from Chicago faces up to life in prison, after a federal jury last week convicted him of carjacking an off-duty police officer in the Edgewater neighborhood. Jamar Jarvis was found guilty of carjacking and brandishing a firearm in connection with a carjacking on Friday. The carjacking charge carries a sentence of up to 15 years in prison, and the weapon charge carries a sentence of 7 years to life in prison. Sentencing has been scheduled for Dec. 13. Jarvis and three others were indicted in 2019 on federal charges accusing them of carjacking an off-duty Chicago Police...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Man Fires Shots At Officers In Rogers Park, Police Say

CHICAGO (CBS) — A man was arrested Tuesday night after police said he fired shots at officers in Rogers Park. At 9:27 p.m., officers from the Rogers Park (24th) District were in the 1500 block of West Jonquil Terrace in the North of Howard section of the community when a man fired shots in their direction, police said. The man was taken into custody, and the officers did not return fire, police said. There were no injuries, and a gun was recovered, police said. Area Three detectives were investigating.
CHICAGO, IL
Chicago, IL
Crime & Safety
Local
Illinois Society
Local
Illinois Government
Chicago, IL
Society
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Government
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
CBS Chicago

Simeon Career Academy Student Shot And Killed Just Blocks From School

CHICAGO (CBS) — A 15-year-old Simeon Career Academy High School student was shot and killed in a drive-by shooting Tuesday afternoon just blocks away from school in the West Chatham neighborhood. Right after dismissal Tuesday around 2:40 p.m., about 20 to 30 students went to Chatham Market, 8301 S. Holland Rd., where they apparently come after school often. The market is located a few blocks away from Simeon. Outside the shopping center, someone in a black vehicle pulled up and shot the 15-year-old boy in the chest. A total of at least 13 shots were heard. It was not clear what prompted the...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Man Carjacked At Gunpoint In Lincoln Park

CHICAGO (CBS) — A man was carjacked at gunpoint Tuesday evening in the Lincoln Park neighborhood. At 7:15 p.m., the 34-year-old man was outside his Range Rover in the 2700 block of North Clark Street – south of the five-way intersection with Diversey Parkway and Broadway – when two men came up and one of them took out a gun and demanded the vehicle, police said. The victim complied and the suspects drove off in the Range Rover, police said. No one was in custody Tuesday night. Area Three detectives were investigating.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Woman Carjacked At Gunpoint In Belmont Heights

CHICAGO (CBS)– A 21-year-old woman was carjacked at gunpoint in Belmont Heights Tuesday night. Around 9:50 p.m., police said the woman was exiting her vehicle, in the 3500 block of North Orange Avenue when two men came up behind her. The offenders demanded her belongings and one of them put a gun to her neck. The woman gave the offenders her phone and purse before they took off in her vehicle. The victim was not injured. No arrests have been made.    
CHICAGO, IL
Person
Anthony Beale
CBS Chicago

Ald. James Cappleman Hit With Table While Confronting Man He Says Was Drinking In Public In Uptown

CHICAGO (CBS) — Ald. James Cappleman (46th) reported he was attacked Saturday evening in Uptown while confronting a man who had been drinking in public. Chicago Police said Cappleman suffered minor injuries after being struck with a blunt object at Leland and Racine avenues around 7:15 p.m., and refused medical attention. In a statement, Cappleman said he received a text from a constituent that there were numerous drunken people at that Uptown corner. The alderman reported the corner has had issues with public drunkenness for the past couple of years, but it started getting “much worse” a few months ago. Cappleman reported he...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Fire Damages Bronzeville Home Where Bo Diddley Lived As A Youngster

CHICAGO (CBS) — A fire damaged a Bronzeville neighborhood building where R&B icon Bo Diddley once lived. The Fire Department said the blaze broke out Monday evening in the masonry-construction building at 4746 S. Langley Ave. No one was injured. 4746 Langley still and box fire. Now out. Masonry building residential. pic.twitter.com/KwGWOiy4TU — Chicago Fire Media (@CFDMedia) September 21, 2021 As recounted in a 2004 document by writer Dave Hoekstra, Bo Diddley – whose real name was Ellas Bates McDaniel – was born in McComb, Mississippi and moved to the Langley Avenue building with his family when he was 7 years old. Hoekstra...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

CTU Holding Rally Wednesday Over COVID-19 Safety Measures At CPS

CHICAGO (CBS)– The fight over COVID safety measures in Chicago Public Schools continues. Wednesday morning, members of the Chicago Teachers Union plan to rally outside Jensen Elementary, a CPS school in East Garfield Park. The school currently has nine out of 17 classrooms in quarantine. CBS 2 looked at CPS’s COVID trackers Wednesday morning and found zero confirmed COVID cases at Jensen Elementary this week. But last week, there were six confirmed cases. There were 173 close contacts identified. As for numbers for the entire district, there’s a total of 471 actionable cases from August 29 to September 21. “Actionable” means all confirmed cases, including the ones reported after a test taken inside of a school nd those self-reported outside of a school. Tuesday, that number was 506. Still the CTU says, Tuesday alone, more than 40 schools reported new cases. All of this comes after Mayor Lori Lightfoot said on Monday that she was disappointed in the way testing and contact tracing was being handled by the district. But the CTU argues disappointment hasn’t led to change. The rally will begin at 7:30 a.m.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

15-Year-Old Girl Shot, Wounded Near McDonald’s In Lawndale

CHICAGO (CBS) — A 15-year-old girl was shot and wounded Monday afternoon near a McDonald’s in Lawndale. The girl was shot in the upper left leg at 4:15 p.m. near the McDonald’s at Kedzie Avenue and Roosevelt Road. She was taken to Stroger Hospital of Cook County in good condition. No one was in custody late Monday. Area Four detectives were investigating. It was in the drive-through of the same McDonald’s where 7-year-old Jaslyn Adams was shot and killed back in April.
CHICAGO, IL
#Gang Violence#Street Gangs#Chicago Police#Cbs 2#Cook County Sheriff#Latino#African American#The Strategic Task Force#Sheriff
CBS Chicago

5 Wounded In South Austin Mass Shooting

By Mary Chappell CHICAGO (CBS) — Five people were injured in a South Austin mass shooting early Sunday, police said. The group was sitting on a porch in the 900 block of North Massasoit Avenue at about 3:04 a.m. when a white sport-utility vehicle stopped and two men exited the vehicle and opened fire on the victims, police said. They got back in the SUV and fled westbound on West Augusta Boulevard. A 20-year-old man was shot in the leg and arm and was taken to Loyola University Medical Center where he was listed in serious condition. Four were taken to Stroger Hospital of Cook County — a 41-year-old woman shot in the leg, an 18-year-old man in the back, a 47-year-old woman in the thigh and a 42-year-old man in the thigh. All were listed in serious condition. Nobody was in custody Sunday morning as Area Four detectives investigated.  
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Mother Has Questions After Police Shoot, Kill Man They Say Was Wielding Knife In Englewood

CHICAGO (CBS) — A mother was left with questions Sunday after Chicago Police shot and killed her son in Englewood in the morning hours. Officers said Turell Brown, 28, had a knife as they confronted him during a domestic incident in the 6500 block of South Harvard Avenue. His mother told CBS 2’s Steven Graves the disturbance to which police responded was a quarrel between her son and bis girlfriend. She knows that because the girlfriend called her soon after it happened. Angela Wade-Brown said she got the call from her son’s girlfriend on Sunday morning. “She called me at 11 this morning,” Wade-Brown...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Elderly South Side Couple ‘Thankful’ Robbers With U-Haul Only Took A Purse

CHICAGO (CBS) — Only on 2. An elderly couple robbed at gunpoint in broad daylight on the South Side. Police still looking for the suspect. CBS 2’s Asal Rezaei reports from West Chesterfield where she spoke to one of the victims. An armed robber targets an elderly couple on the South Side Monday morning. A neighbor’s home surveillance camera caught the whole thing. A woman holding a cane in the video agreed to speak to CBS 2 as long as her identity was not revealed. She said it happened right outside of their home as her husband was getting ready to drive her...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

75-Year-Old Woman Struck, Killed By CTA Train In Albany Park

CHICAGO (CBS) — Chicago police are investigating an incident where an elderly woman was hit and killed by a train. According to police, it happened in the 4600 block of North Kedzie Avenue in the Albany Park community around 8:46 a.m. Monday morning. A woman, 75, was hit by a CTA Brown Line train. She was taken to Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center where she was pronounced dead. Area Five Detectives are investigating. [Service Disruption] Bwn Line svc has been temp suspended btwn Western and Kimball due to a medical emergency on the tracks at Kedzie Shuttle bused avail btwn Kimball and Western More: https://t.co/r5Y7c7HTjd — cta (@cta) September 20, 2021  
CHICAGO, IL
NewsBreak
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
CBS Chicago

2 Men Shot, Critically Wounded In West Garfield Park

CHICAGO (CBS) — Two men were shot and critically wounded in West Garfield Park late Sunday morning. The shooting happened at 11:35 a.m. in the 3900 block of West Madison Street, police said. Two men, ages 29 and 36, suffered multiple gunshot wounds to the body. Both were taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in critical condition. No one was in custody Sunday afternoon. Area Four detectives were investigating.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Extra-Alarm Fire Rages In Historic Pilsen Building

CHICAGO (CBS) — An extra-alarm fire broke out late Monday in a historic building in Pilsen. The fire was raging at 5:40 p.m. at 1125 W. 18th St. The Fire Department called a 2-11 alarm for extra equipment and personnel. Flames were seen shooting from the roof of the building. The Fire Department reported the blaze affected the top floor through the roof. The Fire Department reported firefighters were ordered out, so that the fire had to be attacked from outside. The building houses Vanessa’s Unisex hair salon in a ground floor storefront and residences above. The building is part of the Pilsen Historic District....
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Man Punched During Armed Carjacking In Logan Square

CHICAGO (CBS)— A man was carjacked at gunpoint in Logan Square. Police said a 27-year-old man was approached by three men after walking away from his vehicle in the 3200 block of West Diversey Avenue around 2 a.m. One of the offenders displayed a gun and demanded the victim’s car keys. When the victim refused, one of the offenders punched him in the face while another took the keys. Police said the offenders took off in the 27-year-old’s silver Honda Accord. The victim refused medical treatment. No arrest have been made.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

2 Men Shot, Killed In West Pullman

CHICAGO (CBS) — Two men were shot and killed Sunday afternoon in West Pullman. At 1:25 p.m., the men – ages 28 and 33 – were standing outside in the 11800 block of South Emerald Avenue when two assailants came up and shot them both, police said. The younger man was shot in the head, the older man in the head, chest, and rear. Both were pronounced dead soon afterward. The suspects fled in an unknown direction. No one was in custody Sunday afternoon. Area Two detectives were investigating.
CHICAGO, IL
