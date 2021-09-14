CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Advocacy

9-year-old farmer raises money to help teacher battling brain cancer

WTOL 11
WTOL 11
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

His fundraiser gathered far more than his goal of a few hundred dollars.

www.wtol.com

Comments / 0

Related
foxbangor.com

4-year-old gets heart transplant, needs new home

ELLSWORTH — A young boy from Mariaville recently received a heart transplant in Boston, now the family is seeking help. “He’s a fighter. He’s just tough. He’s tough as boot leather is what I say. He’s Liam the warrior,” said Rebecca Bunker, Liam’s grandmother. Four-year-old Liam Lewis Semple was diagnosed...
ADVOCACY
The US Sun

‘My daughter, 11, has childhood Alzheimer’s – soon she will forget how to walk, talk & will die when she is just a teen’

A MUM whose daughter has a disease known as childhood Alzheimer’s says her little girl will soon forget how to walk and talk – and will die when she’s just a teen. Cara and Glenn O’Neill’s daughter Eliza, 11, has been battling Sanfilippo’s Syndrome for eight years and needs assistance with pretty much most of life’s daily tasks.
KIDS
Amomama

After 7 Years in Remission, 10-Year-Old Girl Is Diagnosed with Stage 4 Cancer and All Her Friends Decide to Help

A ten-year-old girl called “Marvelous Maddie” by her friends and family has the whole community supporting her as she battles through cancer for the second time. As a child, surprises are often looked forward to, but not in the case of an Idaho resident. Sadly, the ten-year-old girl known among her family and friends as “Marvelous Maddie” was shocked to learn her cancer returned after seven years.
CANCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Brain Cancer#Little Bub S Homestead#Hansens
centralrecorder.com

25 year old daughter Dies suffering from headaches at family dinner!

After complaining of headaches, the daughter of an aristocrat has suddenly died. Gaia Young was the sister of Toby Young (commentator and writer) and the daughter of Lord Michael Young. She died suddenly on July 21. After becoming unwell during a heatwave in the area, the 25-year-old was rushed to...
RELATIONSHIPS
yoursun.com

Juli Riley dies after 9-year cancer battle

Juli Riley, school and community volunteer, died peacefully at home on Friday after a nine-year battle with cancer. She was surrounded by her family and friends, including her husband Mike Riley. Recipient of The Riley Award in July, which was named after her husband, Juli lived in Charlotte County for...
HEALTH
wdrb.com

Louisville family welcomes conjoined twins, raises money for surgery

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Charla Cook's fourth pregnancy started out just like her other three before, but her excitement soon turned to worry. In March, Cook discovered she was expecting what she thought was her fourth child. It wasn't until three months later that she learned she was carrying twins, and they were conjoined.
LOUISVILLE, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
Amomama

My Parents Forced Me to Choose: Give My Kidney to My Brother or Be Disowned – Story of the Day

I was threatened with abandonment by my parents if I refused to donate a kidney to my ailing younger brother and ended up making a decision that changed my life. I was five when my little brother Jeremy was born. I was very excited, waiting for my mom to come home with the baby, but Jeremy had to stay in the hospital. What I was too young to realize at the time was that Jeremy was very ill.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
KGET 17

Local woman battling rare stage 4 cancer living life to the fullest

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Imagine being in the prime of your youth, when you’re hit with life-changing news. You have cancer. That’s exactly what happened to Natasha Sims. When she was 23 years old, she was diagnosed with sarcoma. And not just any cancer, the rarest form of sarcoma. Five...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
People

'Dream Baby' Made Possible After a Sister Gave Her Twin with Cancer the 'Beautiful' Gift of Surrogacy

Cathey Stoner has more than earned the title of "Best Aunt" after giving birth to her new nephew, John Ryder Sharp. What had started as a quick joke between twin siblings became reality when Stoner's sister, Sarah Sharp, 33, was diagnosed with choriocarcinoma, a rare and aggressive form of cancer in the uterus, they tell PEOPLE. Doctors first found it in 2018, nine months after Sharp gave birth to her first child, daughter Charlotte, now 4, after she began experiencing severe uterine bleeding. Doctors told Sharp she may need a hysterectomy, and Stoner told her: "If they take your uterus, I'll have your babies!"
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
survivornet.com

‘I’ve Been Through Worse Than Death’: MTV Reality Star Ashley Cain Vows to Dedicate His Life to Childhood Cancer After Losing Baby Azaylia in April

MTV star Ashley Cain and his partner, Safiyya Vorajee, tragically lost their 8-month-old daughter in April after she lost a brave battle with leukemia. The grieving parents recently announced the launch of The Azaylia Foundation in honor of their late daughter, to help educate and support other families on childhood cancer.
CELEBRITIES
ABC News

Woman gives birth to twin sister's baby she carried after sister battled cancer

When Cathey Stoner gave birth to a baby boy last month, it was a miracle years in the making. Stoner delivered the child after serving as a surrogate for her twin sister, Sarah Sharp, who could not carry a pregnancy after being diagnosed with choriocarcinoma, a rare and fast-growing cancer that occurs in a woman's uterus.
HEALTH
survivornet.com

‘Pushy’ Mom’s Concerns About Son’s Sore Neck Reveal Boy, 3, Has Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia After Misdiagnosis; How To Be Your Own Advocate

Louise Chessell took her son, then 2, to the doctor after a series of infections resulted in the boy limping around the house and growing increasingly pale. The doctor prescribed an antibiotic and said that the boy was just experiencing symptoms from his various infections, but Louise grew concerned when his neck got sore. Her son was diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukemia.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Bartlesville family shares son’s rare diagnosis, searching for answers

BARTLESVILLE, Okla. — A Bartlesville family’s life has been turned upside down by a mysterious, paralyzing diagnosis for one child. It was a normal night for Morgan Baker and her five kids. They had pizza and ice cream for dinner when her oldest son Connor started throwing up. He stayed home from school the next day, but this was no normal stomach bug. In a matter of 24 hours, he could barely move.
BARTLESVILLE, OK
WTOL 11

WTOL 11

Toledo, OH
14K+
Followers
5K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Northwest Ohio local news

 https://www.wtol.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy