Shoptalk: Get Found First recognized by Inc. 5000 second year in a row
The digital marketing masterpiece known as Get Found First lands its second consecutive year on the Inc. 5000’s Fastest-Growing Private Companies in America at 1,308. Get Found First is owned and operated by Michael Johnson and Katie Harris of Blackfoot and recently has outgrown out of its current office space and is relocating to a historic downtown building on Bridge Street, the old J.C. Penney building. Renovations on the new location continue to take shape with the façade completed and major internal demolition and construction nearing completion.www.postregister.com
