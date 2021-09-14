Norwalk boys run Lake unbeaten streak to 21 straight

NORWALK — The Norwalk boys soccer team ran its SBC Lake Division unbeaten streak to 21 matches with Monday’s 2-1 win over visiting Vermilion at Contractors Stadium at the Warren C. Whitney Complex.

The Truckers are 4-2 overall and 4-0 in the Lake. They have not lost a league match since a 6-2 loss to the Sailors on Sept. 27, 2018. Norwalk is 19-0-2 in that stretch, also with a pair of ties against Vermilion in 2019.

Monday’s match was trending toward another tie, but Norwalk’s Juan Martinez scored with 7:52 left off an assist from Spencer Colahan to break a 1-1 tie.

Ben Snyder scored the first goal for the Truckers at the 19:16 mark of the first half, off an assist from Drew Thomas. The Sailors scored with 22 minutes left to tie the score.

Bryan Sommers made four saves at goalkeeper for Norwalk.

The Truckers are back in league action at 5 p.m. on Wednesday when they host Perkins.

BOYS GOLF

St. Paul 187, Plymouth 202

NORWALK — The Flyers improved to 3-4 in the Firelands Conference with Monday’s win over the visiting Big Red at Eagle Creek golf course.

Logan Amato paced St. Paul with a 43, followed by Dan Schwan with a 47 and Sam Scavuzzo with a 48. Also for the Flyers, Aiden Stang and Fletcher Ross each shot 49s and Owen Romell had a 52.

Western Reserve 202, New London 211

NEW LONDON — The Wildcats lost Monday’s home FC match to the Roughriders at Millstone Hills.

Carter Eibel led the Wildcats with a 43, followed by Tate Landis and Tyler Twining each with 55s. Kendyl Moffit added a 58, followed by Kory Smith (65) and Max Smith (69).

Norwalk 165, Clyde 166

NORWALK — The Truckers broke a tie for first place in the SBC Lake Division with a win by a single stroke over the visiting Fliers at Eagle Creek.

Caleb Sommers was team medalist for Norwalk (7-1) with a 39. Ian Minor was next with a 40, followed by Bray Malson with a 42 and Eli Obringer with a 44. Also for the Truckers, Avery Scheel shot a 48.

GIRLS GOLF

St. Paul seventh at Colt Classic

BELLVILLE — The Lady Flyers placed seventh with a 377 total on Tuesday at the 16-team Clear Fork Colt Classic at Little Apple golf course.

Ava Caizzo (46-43—89) was 22nd overall in the field for St. Paul and Anna Kaple (45-49—94) was 29th.

Also scoring for St. Paul was Alaina Takacs (46-49—95), Hannah Wheeler (46-53—99), Zoey Hay (50-50—100), Sam Gocsik (57-50—107).

Norwalk tops Oak Harbor

NORWALK — The Truckers picked up a win over the Rockets on Monday by shooting a 233, while the visitors did not finish the match at Eagle Creek.

Analiese King shot a 50 to lead Norwalk, followed by Hayley Zagor with a 55 and Kilee Duncan with a 61. Kennedy Leto added a 63, followed by Gracie Wiegel (67) and Mya Binkley (68).

VOLLEYBALL

Galion 3, Willard 1

WILLARD — The Crimson Flashes fell to 2-6 overall with Monday’s four-game non-league loss to the visiting Tigers.

Galion (7-2) posted scores of 25-22, 18-25, 25-15 and 25-20 to earn the win.

MaKinley Schaffer had 10 kills and two blocks, with Grace Hall adding seven kills and 11 digs and Addie Stephens contributing six kills and six digs while serving 10 for 11 with seven points and two aces.

Cassie Hamons had 31 assists, four kids, seven digs and was 11 for 12 serving with four points. Jaiden Sexton was 14 for 14 serving with seven points, two aces and 11 digs.

Also for the Flashes, Syana Sivongsak had 24 digs, while Kelsey Lykins was 11 for 11 serving with three points, five kills and seven digs.

“Galion is a solid team and we had every opportunity to take Game 1 and came up just short,” Willard coach Ashley Bond said. “It was nice to rebound in Game 2 and come back with a strong game. We played right with them in Game 3 until we got stuck in a bad serve receive and then lost all momentum.

“In Game 4 we were down and came back to 21-20 with a chance to tie on the serve and couldn't get the break. Overall we looked much improved tonight, and I think we're slowing heading in the right direction.”

Willard hosts Edison on Thursday in an SBC Bay Division matchup.

Edison 3, Ontario 0

ONTARIO — The Chargers improved to 3-5 with Monday’s non-league sweep over the Warriors.

Edison won in three, 25-11, 25-11 and 25-16.

Kira Appeman finished with 16 kills and eight digs for the Chargers, who also got 20 assists and seven points from Olivia Vitaz. Lindsay Roberts had seven kills and four blocks, while Skylie Hixon had 11 points and seven digs.

Also for Edison, Lydia Woodyard added five kills, and both Olivia Wilson and Karin Wlodarsky had three kills.