CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Beauty & Fashion

Stars arrive at 2021 Met Gala in incredible fashion

CBS News
CBS News
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFashion is back, America. After a 16-month COVID pandemic hiatus, the Met Gala made its return, on September 13, 2021, with the theme "In America: A Lexicon of Fashion." See more here.

www.cbsnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
purewow.com

These 5 Stars Modeled Their Met Gala Looks After Hollywood Icons

For those who were unaware, this year's Met Gala theme was “In America: A Lexicon of Fashion,” which meant the stars walked the red carpet wearing the looks that they thought best encapsulated “a modern vocabulary of American style.”. Of course, each star embraced the theme in various ways, whether...
BEAUTY & FASHION
E! News

Naomi Osaka Is Excited to Fashionably Net Her First Met Gala Experience

Naomi Osaka is going to be serving some serious style soon at one of the biggest celebrity fashion events while taking on one of its most prominent roles. On Monday, Sept. 13, the 23-year-old tennis star will co-chair the 2021 Met Gala, marking her first appearance at the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute's annual fundraiser in New York City. She shares the role with event newbies Billie Eilish, 2021 presidential inauguration poet Amanda Gorman and actor Timothée Chalamet, plus honorary chairwoman and longtime organizer, Vogue Editor-in-Chief Anna Wintour.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#The Met Gala
HollywoodLife

Rihanna Wears Massive Black Dress & Arrives Fashionably Late With A$AP Rocky At Met Gala

The Queen of the Met Gala finally showed up! Rihanna left us speechless in a huge black dress that looked like a parka at the 2021 costume event. Fashion’s biggest night wouldn’t be the same without Rihanna, and her look is another one for the history books. After everyone had walked the Met Gala carpet, Rihanna finally showed her face. She revealed her Met Gala look: a huge black, Balenciaga dress and a black beanie with jewel embellishments. Speaking of jewels, she wore over 267 carats of BVLGARI High Jewelry and archival diamonds. Her soft and sultry eye makeup and dark red lip made her Met Gala look pop. She walked the carpet with boyfriend A$AP Rocky.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Page Six

Met Gala 2021 best-dressed celebrities: Billie Eilish, Lil Nas X and more

The 2021 Met Gala came and went in a star-spangled blur. Best-dressed regular Sarah Jessica Parker wasn’t there; neither was Beyoncé. But stars aplenty still climbed those famous Metropolitan Museum steps for the “In America: A Lexicon of Fashion”-themed fête, dressed in their finest patriotic fashions. Below, the most memorable looks from Monday night’s red carpet.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Grazia

Emma Raducanu, Fashion's Rising Star, Wore Chanel To This Year's Met Gala

The world has been captivated by Emma Raducanu in the last week. The 18-year old won the US Open on Saturday, beating Leylah Fernandez in straight sets, with over nine million people tuning in to Channel 4 to watch. Not only did she take home the Grand Slam trophy and a cheque for £1.8 million, she amassed over one million followers on Instagram in just a few days, taking her follower count to 1.6 million. Why does that matter? Well, because it's indicative of the success she's about to enjoy – on and off the tennis court.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Celebrities
The Independent

Met Gala 2021: How to watch the annual fashion event live in the UK

The annual star-studded Met Gala is just around the corner. As one of the most significant sartorial events of the year, fashion aficionados across the world will undoubtedly be looking forward to watching their favourite stars grace the red carpet of the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute in New York City.
WORLD
townandcountrymag.com

The 2021 Met Gala Theme Is a Tribute to American Fashion

Tonight marks the return of the Met Gala, and the event is coming back with a statement. After last year's gala was cancelled due to the pandemic and the 2021 event was postponed from May to September, celebrities are at last arriving at the museum for fashion's biggest night. Many of the stars are wearing red (Jennifer Hudson), white (Julia Garner), and blue (Amanda Gorman), honoring this year's theme—American fashion.
BEAUTY & FASHION
The Guardian

‘Fashion rooted in values’: Met Gala to open show honouring designers of colour

The most-watched fashion show of New York fashion week will not take place on a catwalk. On Monday evening, on the steps of the city’s Metropolitan Museum of Art, the singer Billie Eilish, the poet Amanda Gorman, the actor Timothée Chalamet and the tennis player Naomi Osaka will dress up to the nines to host the Met Gala, known as fashion’s Oscar night. At the last Met Gala, in 2019, Lady Gaga made four costume changes on the red carpet. Rihanna, whose past Met Gala looks have included a giant “omelette” dress and a pope costume, has sent out invites to an after-party.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
SkySports

Emma Raducanu: Britain's US Open winner joins stars at Met Gala fashion event

After winning the US Open, Emma Raducanu attended the Met Gala in New York along with A-list celebrities and other sports stars. The 18-year-old won her first major tournament on Saturday and 48 hours later joined the likes of Rihanna, Justin Bieber, and Lorde, as well as Lewis Hamilton, Venus & Serena Williams, and Simone Biles on the carpet at the Met Gala, the annual soiree raising funds for the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Observer

Met Gala 2021: Where to Watch the Biggest Night in Fashion

After a year off and a months-long postponement due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Met Gala is returning tonight. This year’s installment of the biggest night in fashion is set to the theme (paralleling the Met Costume Gala exhibition of the same name) of “In America: A Lexicon of Fashion,” marking the 75th anniversary of the Met Costume Institute.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
crfashionbook.com

Inside the Met Gala's Star-Studded Afterparties

Devoted Met Gala fans will surely know that the highly-anticipated red carpet parade only tells half of the story for fashion’s biggest night. Following the celebrities’ jaunt through the Costume Institute’s latest exhibition at the Metropolitan Museum of Art, dinner, and a performance, they do a quick costume change into yet another jaw-dropping, but more casual look and disperse to any number of fabulous afterparties. This year was no exception, as the gala's guests and many more attended a slew of exclusive events post-ball.
BEAUTY & FASHION
wmagazine.com

The Best Dressed Stars at the 2021 Met Gala

The first in-person Met Gala since 2019 is officially underway—and two years of being cooped up at home has clearly provided celebrities plenty of time to mull over the most fanciful, whimsical, and exciting fashion creations they’d like to wear once red carpets open up again. And open up they have, in spectacular manner. Just one day after IRL New York Fashion Week, the Costume Institute Gala has rolled its own carpet out for stars including Billie Eilish (who channeled “Holiday Barbie,” and Marilyn Monroe with her sparkling ball gown and voluminous blonde hairdo), Lil Nas X (whose multilayered disrobing called to mind Lady Gaga at “Camp” in 2019), and Timothée Chalamet. Most are decked out according to the theme, “In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion,” while others have worn a loose interpretation of that motif. But isn’t the Met Gala all about bringing your own take to the table, anyway? However the stars like Naomi Osaka (who brought together her Haitian and Japanese heritage with a can’t-miss hair look) and Saweetie (whose rose, gold, white, and blue train had to be adjusted by not one but two attendants) chose to pay homage, these are our favorite looks from the 2021 Met Gala.
BEAUTY & FASHION
CBS News

CBS News

288K+
Followers
37K+
Post
203M+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for original reporting and trusted news.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy