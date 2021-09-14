CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Biden’s Colorado visit: political strategists weigh in on agenda

By Gabrielle Franklin
FOX21News.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDENVER (KDVR) — For the first time since taking office, President Joe Biden is coming to Colorado. The commander in chief is set to take on energy and climate change. The move comes as a part of his trip to several states out west, including Idaho and California. On Monday,...

www.fox21news.com

Comments / 1

