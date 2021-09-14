Kite & Key resumes in-person tours for prospective students

Kite and Key resumed in-person tours for prospective students on Sept. 8 after moving all tours online to limit the spread of COVID-19. While there will still be optional virtual programming, Kite and Key and Penn Admissions said the return of in-person tours will help prospective students engage with the Penn community. Campus tours will be offered Monday through Friday, and be very similar to tours conducted before the COVID-19 pandemic. Students will not be allowed inside any buildings, however, including the Quad and Huntsman Hall, where tours used to stop. The tours will serve as stand-alone events with information sessions available virtually, instead of in person in Claudia Cohen Hall as in the past.