Union County Schools end quarantine for many students, in direct conflict with NCDHHS Public Health toolkit
UNION COUNTY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Fallout continues after the Union County Board of Education voted Monday morning to end quarantine orders for thousands of students. The decision, which appears to be in direct conflict with the NCDHHS Public Health Toolkit, orders thousands of students who aren’t sick and don’t have COVID-19 symptoms to return to the classroom.www.fox46.com
