UC Berkeley ranks as the best school in the country in Forbes’ annual list of America’s Top Colleges, the first time a public university has topped the ranking since its inception in 2008. Hailing the campus as a “true engine of the American dream,” the ranking placed five other UCs in its top 50 of all universities across the country, with UCLA at No. 8, UC San Diego at No. 15, UC Davis at No. 20, UC Santa Barbara at No. 39 and UC Irvine at No. 47.

BERKELEY, CA ・ 13 DAYS AGO