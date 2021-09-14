CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

John Kerry joins panel for next Conversations on the Green

Connecticut Post
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON — Conversations on the Green presents Climate Change: Sunrise or Sunset? Sept. 26 at 3 p.m. This interactive conversation runs 90 minutes, and will be live streamed, allowing anyone with an internet-connected device to participate and ask questions. Visit Climate Change: Sunrise or Sunset? (constantcontact.com) to attend. From Conversations...

www.ctpost.com

Comments / 0

Related
Newsday

Populists must join mainstream conversation

Every week we seem to read another story about a right-wing populist talk show host dying of COVID-19. If it’s not a radio personality, it’s some hot-talking minister or flame-throwing social media figure succumbing to the illness after railing against masks and vaccines for months. In many cases, there’s a...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Norwalk Hour

Conversations on the Green tackles ongoing struggle for women's rights

WASHINGTON — A century after the 19th Amendment giving women the right to vote was ratified, the uncertainty that foreshadowed the suffrage victory presages the precariousness of women’s rights today. Moderated by former NBC correspondent and national talk show host Jane Whitney, an interactive symposium, which begins at 3 p.m....
SOCIETY
wshu.org

Join the Conversation with Qian Julie Wang, Author of Beautiful Country

Thousands of Afghans have arrived in the U.S. Like many before them, the plight of the undocumented will be a long journey. A new book speaks to what that means in America. “[An] extraordinary debut. . . With immense skill, [Wang] parses how her family’s illegal status blighted nearly every aspect of their life. . . Consider this remarkable memoir a new classic.”
IMMIGRATION
dailyutahchronicle.com

Reframing the Conversation Series Joins In-Person Return

On Sept. 8, 2020, Equity, Diversity, and Inclusion’s Reframing the Conversation series made its in-person comeback with Inclusive Histories Matter. The event was held in person in the Gould Auditorium of the Marriott Library, while also being streamed on the Office of Equity, Diversity, and Inclusion’s Youtube page. This was Reframing The Conversation’s first in-person event in over a year.
YOUTUBE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Massachusetts State
State
Washington State
NJ Spotlight

Join us for election conversations: First up, education in NJ

Education is the topic for Sept. 14 virtual discussion and Q&A with expert panel. The 2021 gubernatorial election season in New Jersey promises to bring increased attention to key topics affecting the state’s future. To reveal facts and insights crucial to voters and assist in determining the stakes and impact of the election, NJ Spotlight News is hosting a series of virtual conversations covering issues of importance around the state.
EDUCATION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Green
Person
Greta Thunberg
Person
Xiye Bastida
Person
John Kerry
Person
Andrew Zimmern
Person
Bill Mckibben
Person
Katharine Hayhoe
talesbuzz.com

China’s John Kerry snub and other commentary

“Chinese diplomats relegated Biden climate czar John Kerry to a Zoom conference the same day China joined Taliban leaders in a photo-op to pledge ‘friendly relations’ with the terror group,” reports The Washington Free Beacon’s Jack Beyrer. Beijing “dispatched a junior-level climate official to” Tianjin to meet Kerry, denying him “face-to-face interactions with senior Chinese officials,” except via Zoom. They “reportedly bristled at Kerry’s suggestions to decouple climate change from other issues fraught with tensions,” such as “human rights and military aggression.” Kerry’s “bungled visit coincided with Beijing’s open-arms embrace of Taliban leadership at an in-person visit in Qatar” in pursuit of Beijing’s bid to “fill the vacuum in Afghanistan left by America’s withdrawal.”
FOREIGN POLICY
NJ Spotlight

Join us for election conversations: COVID & Health Care

COVID & Health Care is the topic for Sept. 23 virtual discussion and Q&A with expert panel. The 2021 gubernatorial election season in New Jersey promises to bring increased attention to key topics affecting the state’s future. To reveal facts and insights crucial to voters and assist them in determining the stakes and impact of the election, NJ Spotlight News is hosting a series of virtual conversations covering issues of importance around the state.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Beast

This $100,000 Donation by Matt Gaetz Raises All the Eyebrows

On the day Donald Trump’s second impeachment trial began in the Senate, the campaign for embattled Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL)—reportedly under federal investigation since the summer for alleged sex crimes with an underage teen—made by far its largest ever political contribution: $100,000 to a mysterious nonprofit created to defend the then-president.
CHARITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Change Research#Evangelical Church#History Of Science#Visit Climate Change#State#Democratic#Middlebury College#Christian#The Nature Conservancy#Texas Tech University#Public Health#Un Deux Trois#Minneapolis St#Americans#Mexican
Fox News

Trump makes history as former president — He is the most powerful and sought-after endorser in the history of American politics

Former President Trump’s endorsement is hands-down the most sought after in the Republican Party, and Trump isn’t disappointing. The former president – eight months removed from the White House – remains extremely popular and influential with Republican voters and politicians as he aims to continue playing a kingmaker’s role in the GOP.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
truthorfiction.com

‘Biden And Harris Served With Impeachment Charge’

As presented in share format, Facebook users were exposed only to the claims in the headline, which suggested that United States President Joe Biden and U.S. Vice-President Kamala Harris were “served” with an “impeachment charge,” language clearly used to imply that Biden and Harris were formally or criminally “charged.”. Incidentally,...
U.S. POLITICS
New York Post

Biden’s mental woes growing and other commentary

When it “plays out on the world stage,” President Biden’s “fatuity . . . can be downright horrifying,” notes Spectator World’s Amber Athey. At his meeting Tuesday with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, Biden’s staff “made sure he was armed with a laminated note card,” reminding him “to welcome Johnson to the White House and speak positively about the relationship between the UK and the US. An easy thing to forget for a president, apparently.” But “most shameful” was how Biden’s staff, after BoJo took some questions from the UK press, “cut the British PM off mid-sentence, yelling at the media to leave the room. Biden eventually appeared prepared to respond to a question about the border from CBS’ Ed O’Keefe, but the wranglers continued to shout,” so his answer went unheard. “Biden’s mental deterioration must be even worse than we realize if his staff members are willing to treat foreign leaders with wanton disrespect to prevent him speaking to the press.”
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Global Warming
NewsBreak
Science
News Break
Politics
HuffingtonPost

Hillary Clinton's 'Deplorables' Warning Is Coming True, Salon Writer Says

Hillary Clinton’s 2016 warning about the “deplorables” emerging in the Republican Party when Donald Trump ran against her for president wasn’t just correct; she underestimated their impact, a Salon commentator wrote in a scathing essay posted Wednesday. “In many ways, Clinton was too kind,” Chauncey DeVega wrote. “If anything, she...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

Comments / 0

Community Policy