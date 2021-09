To quote Thin Lizzy’s hit song, the [Bears] are back in town. The successes of the College’s women’s basketball team are formidable: the team has posted a winning overall record since the 1990s, leads the New England Small College Athletic Conference (NESCAC) in championship victories and has been in the finals of the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) Division III championship in the last two completed tournaments. However, the Polar Bears face significant obstacles after COVID-19 hindered the completion of the team’s 2019-20 season and cancelled its 2020-21 season. In addition to not having completed a full season since 2019-20, the team has lost former Head Coach Adrienne Shibles, who accepted a position leading the Dartmouth women’s basketball program.

