On this special episode of The Georgia Politics Podcast, Megan sits down with Preston to kick off the “Meet the Panel” mini-series. It is important to the panel that the show’s listeners understand that each of them is coming from a different life experience and have different conscious and subconscious biases. They feel that it is in the best interest of the listener to be transparent and open about where they are coming from, before they provide their takes on political topics, so that the listener can decide for themselves what information is most important to them as they formulate their own opinions.

