CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Middlebury, VT

Opera Company of Middlebury to Present ‘The Maid of Orleans’

By Francisco Salazar
operawire.com
 9 days ago

Opera Company of Middlebury in Vermont is set to present “The Maid of Orleans.”. The production, which is set to be presented at Middlebury’s Town Hall Theater, will be “the first full production of this magnificent opera in New England.” It will also mark the first live production for the company since 2019. The company has since performed two operas that streamed online, including “Completing the Picture” and “Candide.”

operawire.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Reuters

French envoy to return to U.S. after fence-mending Biden-Macron call

PARIS/WASHINGTON, Sept 22 (Reuters) - The U.S. and French presidents moved to mend ties on Wednesday, with France agreeing to send its ambassador back to Washington and the White House acknowledging it erred in brokering a deal for Australia to buy U.S. instead of French submarines without consulting Paris. In...
POTUS
NBC News

FDA OKs Pfizer's booster shot for older adults and people at high risk

The Food and Drug Administration authorized a third dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine Wednesday for emergency use in people ages 65 and up, as well as those 18 and older at high risk of exposure to the coronavirus or severe illness. Boosters are to be given at least six months after people get their second doses of the Pfizer vaccine.
INDUSTRY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Orleans, VT
State
Vermont State
Local
Vermont Entertainment
City
Middlebury, VT
Middlebury, VT
Entertainment
County
Orleans County, VT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Maid Of Orleans#Operas#Maid#Town Hall Theater#Soprano Meredith Lustig#Ocm
CNN

Willie Garson, 'Sex and the City' actor, dead at 57

(CNN) — Actor Willie Garson, known for his role on the "Sex and the City" series and films, has died, according to his son, Nathen Garson. He was 57. "I love you so much papa. Rest In Peace and I'm so glad you got to share all your adventures with me and were able to accomplish so much," his son wrote on Instagram. "I'm so proud of you."
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy