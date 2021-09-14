Opera Company of Middlebury to Present ‘The Maid of Orleans’
Opera Company of Middlebury in Vermont is set to present “The Maid of Orleans.”. The production, which is set to be presented at Middlebury’s Town Hall Theater, will be “the first full production of this magnificent opera in New England.” It will also mark the first live production for the company since 2019. The company has since performed two operas that streamed online, including “Completing the Picture” and “Candide.”operawire.com
