Tri-Cities Opera to Present ‘The Falling and the Rising’

By Francisco Salazar
operawire.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Sept. 16, Tri-Cities Opera in upstate New York will honor current U.S. Military Service Members and Veterans in a free live performance. The performance will take place at the Broome County Forum Theatre at 7 p.m. and will feature the nationally renowned United States Army Field Band’s production of “The Falling and the Rising.” The US Army Field Band will celebrate its 75th Anniversary of connecting the American people to their Army by honoring Soldiers and Veterans at home and abroad as the Musical Ambassadors of the Army.

