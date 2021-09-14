Raiders vs. Ravens score, takeaways: Derek Carr, Las Vegas rally for dramatic overtime win
An exciting Week 1 in the NFL ended with a thrilling overtime game on Monday night between the Ravens and Raiders. Despite committing a turnover earlier in overtime, Derek Carr's 31-yard touchdown pass to Zay Jones completed the Raiders' 33-27 come-from-behind victory. The score was set up by Carl Nassib's forced and recovered fumble off of Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson on Baltimore's only possession of overtime.www.cbssports.com
Comments / 0