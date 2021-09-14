CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raiders vs. Ravens score, takeaways: Derek Carr, Las Vegas rally for dramatic overtime win

By Cody Benjamin, Jared Dubin
CBS Sports
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn exciting Week 1 in the NFL ended with a thrilling overtime game on Monday night between the Ravens and Raiders. Despite committing a turnover earlier in overtime, Derek Carr's 31-yard touchdown pass to Zay Jones completed the Raiders' 33-27 come-from-behind victory. The score was set up by Carl Nassib's forced and recovered fumble off of Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson on Baltimore's only possession of overtime.

reviewjournal.com

Raiders report: With Derek Carr ailing, team adds quarterback

■ Tuesday — Off ■ Wednesday — Practice, 10:50 a.m. ■ Thursday — Practice, 10:50 a.m. ■ Friday — Practice, 11 a.m. ■ Sunday — vs. Miami Dolphins, Allegiant Stadium, 1:05 p.m. Quote of the day. Raiders’ coach Jon Gruden is pleased with his team’s 2-0 start against two of...
NFL
FanSided

Las Vegas Raiders: Derek Carr suddenly a darling of the national media

The Las Vegas Raiders have long heard that Derek Carr may not be the long-term answer, but he is starting to gain some love from the national media. The Las Vegas Raiders franchise knows they have a solid quarterback in Derek Carr, a player who has broken numerous Raiders records and has played at an MVP level at times in his career. The problem is, most national media hosts feel he is just holding down the position in Las Vegas and is not a part of the long-term solution for head coach Jon Gruden.
NFL
Derek Carr
San Francisco Chronicle

Derek Carr's TD pass in OT lifts Raiders over Ravens

LAS VEGAS — Derek Carr threw a 31-yard TD pass to Zay Jones after the Raiders squandered their first possession of overtime, beating Baltimore 33-27 on Monday night in the team’s first game with fans in Las Vegas. Carr’s second TD pass of the game came after Carl Nassib’s strip...
NFL
chatsports.com

Surprises come with Las Vegas Raiders unofficial depth chart vs. Ravens

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - DECEMBER 13: Las Vegas Raiders head coach Jon Gruden looks on during warmups against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium on December 13, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images) The Las Vegas Raiders released their first regular-season depth chart ahead of Week...
NFL
FanSided

Las Vegas Raiders vs. Baltimore Ravens: Game preview and prediction in Week 1

The Las Vegas Raiders take on the Baltimore Ravens in Week 1 of the NFL season, and here is our game preview and prediction for the matchup. The time has come for the Las Vegas Raiders to actually start playing some games that count, and the party will get started on Monday night. Under the bright lights of Monday Night Football, the Silver and Black will take on the Baltimore Ravens, a team that has gone to the playoffs in each of the last three years.
NFL
NECN

Baltimore Ravens Vs. Las Vegas Raiders Week 1: How to Watch Monday Night Football

Ravens vs. Raiders Week 1: Date, time, TV Channel, how to watch originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington. The path to Los Angeles for Super Bowl LVI begins this week, as all 32 NFL squads begin their regular-season slate. With the Baltimore Ravens coming off an AFC Divisional round loss to Buffalo, John Harbaugh and his coaching staff are hungry for more postseason success.
NFL
chatsports.com

Las Vegas Raiders: 3 reasons Derek Carr will exceed expectations in 2021

Dec 26, 2020; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports. The Las Vegas Raiders have an above-average quarterback in Derek Carr, who will exceed expectations in 2021 in more ways than one. The...
NFL
FanSided

Las Vegas Raiders: Studs and duds from wild win over Ravens in Week 1

The Las Vegas Raiders pulled out a wild win over the Ravens in overtime on Monday Night Football in Week 1. Las Vegas Raiders head coach Jon Gruden probably summed up his team’s season-opener on Monday Night Football against the Baltimore Ravens best after the game when he stated simply, “I feel like I died and woke up and died again.”
NFL
Baltimore Ravens
Cleveland Browns
NFL
Pittsburgh Steelers
Football
chatsports.com

Raiders vs. Ravens: 3 X-factors that must go Las Vegas’s way in Week 1

Nov 25, 2018; Baltimore, MD, USA; Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) is congratulated by Oakland Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) after the game at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Evan Habeeb-USA TODAY Sports. The Las Vegas Raiders take on the Baltimore Ravens in Week 1, and here are three...
NFL
CBS Sports

Raiders' Derek Carr credits harrowing Week 1 win over Ravens to defense: 'I hope someone praises them'

It began as a fantastic night for Lamar Jackson, but it ended as one for Derek Carr. The former went from a 14-0 lead in the first half over the Las Vegas Raiders to seeing his Baltimore Ravens fall in a 33-27 overtime thriller at Allegiant Stadium on Monday night, leaving the latter wearing a massive smile as he and head coach Jon Gruden move forward with a 1-0 start to the 2021 regular season. But while it's Carr who ended up striking the final blow to the Ravens' hopes of escaping with a victory -- his 31-yard touchdown pass in overtime to receiver Zay Jones ending the night -- he wants credit applied elsewhere.
