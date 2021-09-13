CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raiders win stunner in overtime over Ravens, 33-27

By Marcus Mosher
 9 days ago
The first game with fans at Allegiant Stadium is in the books and what a fun game it was on Monday Night Football.

After a back and forth game, the Raiders tied the game at 17-17 with under 10 minutes left in the fourth quarter. And then later in the quarter, the Raiders tied it up at 24-24 with a Darren Waller touchdown with under four minutes left.

But then Lamar Jackson happened. On the final drive of the game for the Ravens, Jackson had an incredible 28-yard run that got the Ravens into field goal range. All-Pro kicker Justin Tucker made the 47-yard field goal to give Baltimore the 27-24 lead with 37 seconds left on the clock.

Derek Carr did get the Raiders into field goal range, allowing Daniel Carlson to attempt a long field goal attempt. Carlson drilled the 55-yard attempt to get the game to overtime.

The Raiders won the toss and proceeded to win the coin toss and drive the length of the field for a touchdown. The biggest play was a Bryan Edwards reception that took the ball down to the one-yard line. But Carr ended up throwing an interception on third down after a pass went through Willie Snead’s hands.

The Raiders went back on defense and it was Carl Nassib who saved the day. He forced a fumble on third down to put the Raiders in field goal range. However, the Raiders didn’t settle for a field goal as Carr hit Zay Jones for the game-winning score.

Waller was the star of the game for the Raiders, going over 100 yards for the eleventh time in his career. It could have been an even bigger game for Waller, but he and Derek Carr were just off on a number of passes.

The Raiders will take on the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 2 with a 1:00 PM ET kickoff. There are several injuries that will need to be monitored, including DE Yannick Ngakoue and RG Denzelle Good, who left the game and did not return.

