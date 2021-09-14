CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas Raiders: Bryan Edwards becomes a star on Monday night

By Brad Weiss
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Las Vegas Raiders won an incredible game against the Baltimore Ravens, and Bryan Edwards emerged as a legitimate WR1 for the Silver and Black. The Las Vegas Raiders took on the Baltimore Ravens in a Monday night classic in Week 1, as fans invaded Allegiant Stadium for the first time ever in a regular-season game. After going down early, and trailing at the half, the Raiders were able to come all the way back against the Ravens, as a 55-yard field goal by Daniel Carlson forced overtime.

Dillon Huskins
9d ago

need to send w.snead 4th to practice squad and bring Dillon Stoner up to 53 man squad.learn to catch a pass we did win but his miss could have led to a loss

silverandblackpride.com

Las Vegas Raiders: Winners and losers against the Ravens

It wouldn’t be a Las Vegas Raiders game unless there was at least a little heartache involved, right?. As fans suffered through a roller coaster of emotions, the Raiders got a huge win against a consistent playoff and Super Bowl contender in the Baltimore Ravens. It was far from pretty, but as a wise man once said: “Just Win Baby!”
