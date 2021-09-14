Las Vegas Raiders: Bryan Edwards becomes a star on Monday night

The Las Vegas Raiders won an incredible game against the Baltimore Ravens, and Bryan Edwards emerged as a legitimate WR1 for the Silver and Black. The Las Vegas Raiders took on the Baltimore Ravens in a Monday night classic in Week 1, as fans invaded Allegiant Stadium for the first time ever in a regular-season game. After going down early, and trailing at the half, the Raiders were able to come all the way back against the Ravens, as a 55-yard field goal by Daniel Carlson forced overtime.