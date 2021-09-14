CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
U.S. Politics

We can’t reclaim our institutions without reclaiming the bureaucracy

By Spencer Chretien
Washington Examiner
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleConservatives across America are wondering why everything seems to be against them. The universal feeling is that things have gone awry, but that feeling is often accompanied by an inability to put one’s finger on what, exactly, has happened. The short answer is that virtually every institution in our society...

www.washingtonexaminer.com

Comments / 0

Related
Fox News

Tucker Carlson: Joe Biden revealed why he supports illegal immigration in 2015, he wants to change the country

You’ve got to ask yourself, as you watch the historic tragedy that is Joe Biden’s immigration policy, what’s the point of this? Nothing about it is an accident, obviously. It is intentional. Biden did it on purpose. But why? Why would a president do this to his own country? No sane, first-world nation opens its borders to the world. Promising the poorest people on the planet that they can have endless free, taxpayer-funded services if they show up and break your laws isn’t just stupid. It’s suicidal. For generations, middle-class Americans had access to the best health care in the world. But not anymore. That’s over for good. Our system can’t handle this many destitute newcomers. Imagine what hospitals are going to look like a year from now? How about the schools? What Joe Biden is doing now will change this country forever. So, again, why’s he doing it?
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Washington Examiner

John Kerry says we have 'tough choices' between climate change and ... genocide

John Kerry, the U.S. special presidential envoy for climate, is torn. On the one hand, he said this week that the United States has a duty to speak out against China’s human rights abuses, including its genocide of the Uyghurs. Then again, Kerry added, the U.S. can't allow crimes against humanity to stand in the way of collaborating with China to fight climate change.
U.S. POLITICS
Washington Examiner

Biden's UN speech forgets Biden's human rights policy

"Bombs and bullets cannot defend against COVID-19 or its future variants." Who knew! Thanks for clarifying this, Mr. President. Unfortunately, that wasn't the only platitude in President Joe Biden's Tuesday address to the 76th session of the United Nations General Assembly. When it came to American leadership on human rights, what the president told the world was quite different from how the president has governed.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Democratic#Conservatives#American
Sara A. Carter

Vindman: We can’t have Milley ‘acting without any oversight, exceeding his authority’

Retired Lieutenant Colonel Alexander Vindman railed against Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff General Mark Milley for “exceeding his authority.” Vindman appeared on CNN Tuesday to suggest that the President replace Milley with someone else entirely. Meanwhile, Vindman himself advocated to impeach then President Trump in early 2019. “There’s...
U.S. POLITICS
Washington Examiner

Biden said he wouldn’t raise your taxes. Washington is coming for your wallet anyway

President Joe Biden repeatedly promised not to raise taxes on anyone earning under $400,000 per year. Now, Biden, Senate Budget Chairman Bernie Sanders, and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi are attempting to pass the costliest bill in history, and in doing so, they will violate Biden’s promise and hit the wallets of middle-class and even lower-income people.
WASHINGTON STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Afghanistan
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Washington Examiner

Two new reports of Trump cheating attempts show why the ‘Electoral Count Act’ needs an overhaul

Several true but easy conclusions suggest themselves regarding two stories out this week about the Trump campaign’s attempts to overturn last year’s presidential election. Rather than just look backward, though, let’s focus forward toward a cure. The cure would be one that everybody on the political spectrum should agree on,...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Washington Examiner

The 20th anniversary of the 2001 AUMF

Early October will mark 20 years since the beginning of the war in Afghanistan. The legislation that allowed swift military action to take place just weeks after the terror attacks was the 2001 congressional Authorization for Use of Military Force, or the AUMF. But in the 20 years since, subsequent presidential administrations have abused the AUMF to conduct military operations beyond Afghanistan with little pushback from Congress.
U.S. POLITICS
KFOR

Just 56% of Americans can name all three branches of government — that’s actually a 15-year high

(StudyFinds.org) – American politics may be in a disheveled state right now, but it’s apparently making more people aware of their rights as citizens, a new survey reveals. Researchers from the University of Pennsylvania’s Annenberg Public Policy Center say knowledge about civics has actually increased over the last year — reaching its highest levels since […]
POLITICS
Washington Examiner

Democrats love tax cuts for the rich

"Tax the rich!" they declare on the campaign trail and the social scene. But when it comes to legislating, Democrats show they don't really mean it. Most rich people are shielded from Democrats' tax hikes. Even proud class-warrior Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez says the rich she wants to tax does not include the highest income earners. Yes, that's just as silly as it sounds, but it's true.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Associated Press

White House faces bipartisan backlash on Haitian migrants

WASHINGTON (AP) — The White House is facing sharp condemnation from Democrats for its handling of the influx of Haitian migrants at the U.S. southern border, after images of U.S. Border Patrol agents on horseback using aggressive tactics went viral this week. Striking video of agents maneuvering their horses to...
POTUS

Comments / 0

Community Policy