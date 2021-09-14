Democrats say crime is down ... if you don't count the massive spike in homicides!

In 2020, the year police were turned into the bad guys, murder rose by 25% in the U.S., according to preliminary FBI data. That is an astounding increase for a single year. Correlation does not necessarily imply causation. But then, sometimes it does, or at least it seems to, and that has Democrats worried about their political future. Most of them are now desperately backtracking from the “defund the police” ideology that they broadly embraced as a party last summer.