Covid cases more than double in southeast China as delta variant spreads

How worried should we be about new variants of the coronavirus?. All living organisms have the potential to alter their genes as they reproduce, but one of the most interesting (and challenging) characteristics of viruses is just how quickly they mutate. Viruses are microscopic fragments of genetic code that cannot reproduce outside the cells of living hosts – in this case, us — and mutation randomly creates genetic diversity that may help them spread. The delta variant of the coronavirus, which was first identified in India in October 2020 and is now virtually the only strain circulating in the United States, spreads faster than the original SARS-CoV-2, is more than twice as contagious, creates a larger viral load in infected people, and may cause more severe illness, especially in those who are not vaccinated. So, the bad news is that yes, the delta variant is more dangerous than the original. Fortunately, there is more to the answer than that.

SCIENCE ・ 7 DAYS AGO