On Sept. 14 at 1:27 a.m. rollover car crash was reported. When officers arrived they found an SUV on its side with the suspected driver standing next to it. After making contact with the 22-year-old man, he admitted that he was the driver of the SUV and that he was alone. After speaking with him, officers suspected the driver was under the influence of drugs. Field sobriety tests were administered and the driver was charged. He was also transported to a local hospital.

BAY VILLAGE, OH ・ 11 HOURS AGO