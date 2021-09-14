Rules of the road for electric scooters

Smacircle is a redesign of the electric kick scooter that folds down to half the size of a traditional kick scooter for easy transport and seamless maneuverability. Getting around crowded cities always feels harder than it should be. Even if you live in a driving city like Los Angeles, finding parking is near impossible and then there’s the walk from your parking space to your destination. In New York City, you always have to add in the time it takes to actually walk to and from the subway station. In walking cities, the sidewalks just get too packed. Introducing a new way of getting around the city, designer Rice Mak conceptualized Smacircle, an electric scooter that folds down to half the size of a traditional scooter so you’ll always have a ride as you make your way through the city.

BICYCLES ・ 10 DAYS AGO