Pittsburgh, PA

Rules of the road for electric scooters

By The Editorial Board
Pittsburgh Post-Gazette
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt didn’t take long for Pittsburghers to jump on the electric scooter trend. The rules of the road are having to play catch-up. The city launched a two-year pilot program on July 9 in partnership with electric scooter operator Spin. Since then, customers have taken between 1,500 and 4,300 rides per day on the 900 e-scooters available. Riders use smartphones to download an app to use the scooters. They must put at least $10 in their Spin accounts before riding, and they’re charged $1 per ride plus 39 cents per minute. Spin says it provides discounts to individuals with lower incomes.

