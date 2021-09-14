Rules of the road for electric scooters
It didn’t take long for Pittsburghers to jump on the electric scooter trend. The rules of the road are having to play catch-up. The city launched a two-year pilot program on July 9 in partnership with electric scooter operator Spin. Since then, customers have taken between 1,500 and 4,300 rides per day on the 900 e-scooters available. Riders use smartphones to download an app to use the scooters. They must put at least $10 in their Spin accounts before riding, and they’re charged $1 per ride plus 39 cents per minute. Spin says it provides discounts to individuals with lower incomes.www.post-gazette.com
Comments / 0