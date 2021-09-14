Portion of Tevis Street closing to traffic permanently today
WINCHESTER — A decision made by City Council five years ago comes to fruition today as a portion of Tevis Street in Winchester is permanently closed to through traffic. The approximately 800-foot-long portion of Tevis between the Bradford Court Apartments complex at Bradford Court and the access road next to Panera Bread restaurant at 2605 S. Pleasant Valley Road is being converted into a cul-de-sac. Effective today, Tevis can no longer be used by drivers who want to go from Valley Avenue in southern Winchester to the city’s primary retail corridor on South Pleasant Valley Road.www.winchesterstar.com
