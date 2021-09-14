CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
FRC East passes audit with no findings, becomes first Navy aviation depot to realize accomplishment

CHERRY POINT — Every industry has certifications that indicate standards of excellence achieved through the use of best practices. In the aviation maintenance, repair and overhaul industry, Aerospace Standard 9110 serves as the benchmark for excellence. Following a recent third-party surveillance audit, Fleet Readiness Center East became the first aviation depot within Commander, Fleet Readiness Centers to pass an AS9110 audit with no findings.

